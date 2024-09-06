This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic have had a strong start to their League One season with three wins out of four, but despite plenty of transfer business happeming at The Valley, one current Addicks man was perhaps expected to be sold by manager Nathan Jones.

Jones has got his Addicks side playing winning football, with nine points out of 12 and three clean sheets to go with it.

Charlton fans will be hoping this season is finally where they put up a real shout for promotion since their relegation to League One in the 2019/20 season, with their highest position being seventh in 2020/21,

Departures this summer included the likes of George Dobson and Corey Blackett-Taylor, but Alfie May's move to Birmingham City, thought to be in the region of £775,000 with add-ons, was the stand-out exit.

Midfielder Terry Taylor was a surprise retention though, with many Addicks fans expecting the 23-year-old to move on from The Valley this summer.

Related Nathan Jones will already be anticipating return of shrewd Charlton Athletic recruit: View Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will be looking forward to the return of his new left wing-back.

Claim issued on Terry Taylor's Charlton Athletic future

FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit, Ben Fleming, has assessed Taylor's situation and believes a move away from the south east London outfit will do him good, although that will not happen now until January.

"We were actually quite good in terms of getting rid of players," Ben said when speaking to FLW.

"Moving on players who Nathan Jones clearly thought weren't going to fit his style, or clearly someone who didn't want to be at the club. Someone like Alfie May, who moved on pretty quickly when he realised that there was interest, but maybe wasn't exactly the type of striker we wanted.

"Scott Fraser moved on in the final moments of the window, Michael Hector and Terell Thomas moved on. I think one I was surprised didn't move on though is Terry Taylor.

"I think Jones was quite honest a few weeks back that he wasn't going to start too many games and get too many minutes.

"He should probably explore a move away, as he's not been a part of the four or five match-day squads we've had so far.

"He might look to move out on loan in January, he's someone that surprised me. But I guess it was a case of wanting to have someone lined up before letting Taylor go."

A loan move away from Charlton Athletic could help Terry Taylor shine

Taylor came through the Wolves' academy before a move to Burton Albion, where he impressed in League One for the Brewers.

Terry Taylor's Burton Albion League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 26 Assists 4 Chances created 36 Dribble success % 66.7% Tackles won 34 Stats Correct As Per FotMob

Previously, Taylor showed glimmers of promise in League Two with Grimsby Town, which caught Burton's attention in the first place.

Taylor joined Charlton from Burton for a reported fee of £150,000 in the summer of 2023, but it's been a struggle at The Valley for the 23-year-old, who has only appeared seven times for the Addicks.

A move to another League One side for Taylor in January could be the best situation for all parties concerned, perhaps to a lower-end one where he would receive more game-time.

However, there was reported interest this summer from rivals that are expected to be in the promotion battle, such as Barnsley and Rotherham United, according to Football Insider, so he may be able to get himself a similar level of move.

With it unlikely game time will come regularly for Taylor, an exit in January looks on the cards, unless he manages to recover his Charlton career.