Charlton Athletic lost winger Corey Blackett-Taylor during the January transfer window last season, and they risk potentially losing another one of their key players this time around if they do not tie him down to a new contract.

Blackett-Taylor left the Addicks to sign for Derby County at the beginning of the year, before Golden Boot winner Alfie May and captain George Dobson also departed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Charlton will not want to lose any more of their important players in the upcoming January transfer window, especially considering that they could be in a position to mount a promotion push during the second half of the season.

Nathan Jones' side currently find themselves in the hunt for a play-off place, with impressive victories over Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City being the highlights of their campaign so far, but any hope of winning promotion back to the Championship will be dependent on their January transfer window going to plan.

One player who is fairly likely to leave Charlton is left-back Tayo Edun, who made 26 League One appearances for the club last season following his arrival from Blackburn Rovers, but is yet to feature in the league so far this season.

The 26-year-old has made two appearances in cup competitions, and scored against Cambridge United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, but it would be no surprise if he was to move on in January, especially considering that the Addicks have Josh Edwards and Thierry Small as options in his position.

Let's take a look at a couple of other players who could follow Edun out of the door if he does depart in January.

Miles Leaburn

Striker Miles Leaburn is the player that Charlton supporters will be most desperate to see sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has previously attracted interest from Chelsea, Brentford, and Aston Villa, so Premier League clubs are bound to be aware of his potential availability at a cut-price, meaning that the Addicks must tie him down to a new contract or risk missing out on his true value.

Miles Leaburn's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 61 20 5

He has recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury which had ruled him out since last year, and he could easily have got on the scoresheet since coming back into the first team, with his ability and physicality making him a real handful for defenders in the third tier.

Charlton will know that they need to try and agree fresh terms with their academy graduate, but if they are unable to, then he could potentially leave the club in January.

Dan Potts

Defender Dan Potts signed for Charlton on a short-term deal in September, linking back up with his former boss Jones, who he had worked with at Luton Town.

The 30-year-old has only played once in League One so far this season, during the Addicks' disappointing away defeat against Stevenage, while he also featured at Cambridge in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

His current deal is due to run out at the end of this year, as per Transfermarkt.com, and it remains to be seen whether he has done enough to convince Jones that he warrants an extension to his contract.

While he will technically leave the club just before January if his short-term stay at the club is not extended, Potts is another player who could depart alongside Edun this winter.