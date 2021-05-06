Charlton Athletic would be keen to make Jayden Stockley’s loan move a permanent one in the summer transfer window if they can earn promotion to the Championship, according to Lancashire Live.

Stockley has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Addicks from Preston, after he had fallen down the pecking order under Alex Neil at Deepdale. The forward has proven to be a good signing for Charlton. He was able to register his eighth goal in 21 League One appearances when he scored the opening goal in the vital 3-1 win against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has already suggested that he was using his loan move to put himself out there again and that he is not wanting to be a bit-part player with Preston. According to Lancashire Live, Preston could yet keep hold of him depending on what a new manager views of his situation. The report adds that they would demand a fee in the region of the £750,000 they paid to sign him.

The report also reveals that Charlton would be keen to make a potential permanent move for Stockley in the summer after the impact he has made at The Valley. However, any chances of a move happening and them being able to afford the transfer fee would depend on them first securing a play-off place and then earning promotion back to the Championship.

The verdict

Re-signing Stockley would be an excellent move for Charlton and it is no surprise that they are interested in making that happen if they can do following his excellent form since his arrival on loan. However, it is hard to see them earning promotion at this stage, with the battle for the final play-off spot in League very much not in their hands heading into the final day of the campaign.

However, were they to somehow force their way into the top-six and then go on to earn promotion then they would be well placed to make a move for the forward. The fee of around £750,000 seems a fair price to pay to Preston for him given he has shown his quality with the Addicks and that is the amount that the Lilywhites paid to sign him from Exeter City.

Preston themselves might want to reconsider their stance over the forward given that a new manager will be taking over in the summer. That could see Stockley suddenly come back into the fold at Deepdale, so it could be an interesting period for the forward, who will be wanting first-team assurances before deciding to stay you would imagine.