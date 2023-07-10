Blackburn Rovers have reportedly told out of favour star Tayo Edun that he is free to leave the club after a less-than-successful stint at Ewood Park.

Edun joined Rovers back in the summer of 2021 after a stellar season at Lincoln City, and whilst he made 20 appearances at the start of the 21/22 season, he soon found himself out of the squad with Harry Pickering instead favoured in the left-back role.

This season was even worse for the London-born star; starting the season whilst Rovers went on a topsy-turvy run, he featured just once in the league from September onwards, with a cameo appearance in a 1-0 win over Cardiff. And, with the club jetting off to Austria, a report by the Daily Mirror's Darren Witcoop has suggested that the left-back has been omitted from their squad - with Charlton interested.

What is Tayo Edun's current situation?

Just one league appearance since the start of September 2022 is not ideal for any player - let alone a player who is on the fringes of a promotion-pushing squad. Edun fell victim to Rovers' promotion push last season, with trusted first-team left-back Pickering racking up 39 starts in the second-tier, as Jon Dahl Tomasson's men fell just short of a play-off place with a shocking finish to the end of the season.

His impressive performances in League One for Lincoln will mean that he won't be short of admirers in the third-tier, and in general, he didn't do overly poorly for Rovers - he simply wasn't at the standard that Pickering continued to exude in the hunt for a Premier League spot.

The Lancashire club have finished eighth and seventh in the Championship over the past two seasons, so he is capable of perhaps playing at the other end of the table if needed - though game time in League One will be all but a guarantee.

Why should Charlton sign Tayo Edun?

The Addicks had Steven Sessegnon, brother of Tottenham starlet Ryan, on loan from Fulham last season, and he didn't disappoint with 33 appearances in the third-tier for the side from the Valley.

Of course, his exit means that there is a huge void in the left-back area under Dean Holden, one that Edun would instantly fill with his nous being key to Lincoln City's play-off push in 2020/21, which saw them qualify for the final at Wembley only to lose to Blackpool.

Edun would also be moving close to his home in London, where it all began in the Fulham youth academy - much like Sessegnon. The successful loanee is out of contract this summer, but it remains to be seen if there will be Championship interest in his services after a stellar year in central London, especially on a free transfer. Edun would still represent a good buy, but as per the report, there are other unnamed clubs circling for his signature - so Holden will have to act quickly if he is to secure the services of the 25-year-old.