Charlton Athletic face two tough tests this week, with a trip to Barnsley on Tuesday night, followed by Wrexham at The Valley on Saturday.

The Addicks ended a run of three straight defeats with an impressive victory over Birmingham City prior to the international break, before they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stockport County at the weekend, despite dominating the game and creating enough chances to have taken all three points.

Nathan Jones' side come up against two more teams with ambitions of challenging for promotion this week, Barnsley and Wrexham, and they will be encouraged by the fact that Charlton are without a few key players.

Barnsley are currently ahead of Charlton in the League One table by one point, although the division is so tight that a win at Oakwell could propel the Addicks from 12th place into the top-six.

Wrexham find themselves in second place behind title-favourites Birmingham as things stand, but they will host Huddersfield Town in midweek ahead of their visit to SE7.

Charlton Athletic have injury concerns

Charlton's matchday squad for the game against Stockport was missing a couple of names that supporters would have been expecting to see, with Lloyd Jones and Chuks Aneke both surprisingly absent.

Nathan Jones has since revealed more details about those injuries in an interview that was posted on the club website.

"Lloyd's injury is a bit baffling really," said the Welshman.

"He completed the [Birmingham] game with no problems whatsoever, he trained on the Tuesday and then just felt something. We scanned and something showed up that we weren't scanning for so it was a real strange one.

"Chuks has felt a minor thing in his groin. As is always the case with Chuks, you can't take any chances so we didn't.

"Hopefully neither will be out for long."

Strikers Daniel Kanu and Gassan Ahadme were also ruled out for the draw against Stockport, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to play any part this week.

Arguably the biggest concern for Charlton is right-back Kayne Ramsay, who was substituted in the first-half on Saturday and looked to be in a lot of pain before he was taken off. The former Southampton defender has been one of the Addicks' standout players so far this season, so he will be a big miss for Jones.

Charlton could also be without midfielder Luke Berry against Wrexham if he is shown a yellow card at Oakwell on Tuesday night, as he has already picked up four bookings in League One this season.

Charlton Athletic's concerns will be welcome news for Barnsley and Wrexham

Charlton have kept the joint-fifth highest number of clean sheets and conceded the second-lowest amount of xG in League One so far this season, so the fact that they are likely to be without centre-back Lloyd Jones and right-back Kayne Ramsay will encourage Barnsley and Wrexham.

The Tykes have been awarded the third-most corners in the division this term - a trend that could be beneficial for them on Tuesday without the physical presence of Jones, Ahadme, and Aneke defending the box for the Addicks.

Wrexham are one of the four teams that have kept more clean sheets than Charlton, and that stat would be more likely to change if strikers Kanu, Ahadme, and Aneke were certain to be available at the weekend.

However, while the Addicks' injury concerns are good news for their opponents this week, they still have plenty of players who could cause problems for Barnsley and Wrexham.

Promising striker Miles Leaburn has been edging closer to a return to the starting line-up, having made two substitute appearances so far since recovering from a long-term hamstring issue, while one of Barnsley's summer transfer targets, Terry Taylor, was awarded Player of the Match in his first league appearance of the campaign on Saturday.

Miles Leaburn's stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 60 20 5

Defensive midfielder Conor Coventry has also returned from a one-game suspension which meant he did not play at the weekend, while experienced striker Matty Godden will want to add to his goal tally this week, with the ex-Coventry man currently ranked inside the top ten for the most goals per 90 in League One this term.