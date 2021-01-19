Charlton Athletic in transfer chase for 22-year-old

Charlton Athletic are said to be battling with numerous other English clubs to sign Paderborn midfielder Antony Evans, according to Football Insider.

Having been with Everton since the age of nine, Evans left Goodison Park almost a year ago to pursue regular football, having not played a single minute for the Toffees’ first-team.

Unfortunately game-time has been just as sparse in Germany for the 22-year-old, who made six appearances in the Bundesliga last season as Paderborn were relegated to the second tier.

And the struggles have continued into the current campaign, with Evans getting just two minutes of football and hasn’t made a matchday squad since October, which has surely spelt the end of his time overseas.

Evans has a decent amount of Football League experience, having first gone on loan to Morecambe in 2017 as an 18-year-old and scored twice in 14 League Two outings, and a second loan spell came two seasons late at League One outfit Blackpool, who he appeared for 12 times.

Quiz: The top 16 Charlton Athletic record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Which club did Darren Bent sign for when he left Charlton Athletic for £22.28 million? Aston Villa Tottenham Hotspur Sunderland Ipswich Town

Per Football Insider, Charlton are just one of a number of clubs tracking his signature, with Championship sides Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers also keen along with the Addicks’ league rivals Lincoln, Wigan and Shrewsbury.

Lee Bowyer looks to be in the market for a new midfielder, although it was thought that a defensive midfielder was on the agenda with Bournemouth player Nnamdi Ofoborh linked.

But there would be no harm in adding another creative figure into the mix at The Valley as the Marcus Maddison experiment hasn’t really worked out, but they could be dragged into a scrap to sign Evans with so many clubs circling.

The Verdict

You see a lot more British players who don’t see a pathway into the first-team at their Premier League clubs seek a new challenge overseas now – but unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for Evans.

At 22 years old though he still has plenty of time to develop, and he would probably start for a lot of League One teams either through the middle as an attacking midfielder or out wide.

In terms of Charlton’s interest, Evans would have a lot to compete with if he was to move to the London club – including the mercurial Jonny Williams – but the Scouser has a lot to prove now and he could end up being a surprise package for someone in the second half of the campaign.