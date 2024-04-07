Charlton Athletic will be already planning for next season, with the hope that they have done enough to avoid dropping down to League Two next year.

The Addicks are not out of a relegation battle yet as they are not too far from the bottom four clubs to be safe from the drop, but they recruited heavily in January to make sure they remain in the third tier beyond the current campaign.

Charlton Athletic - January 2024 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Tyreeq Bakinson Sheffield Wednesday Loan Lewis Fiorini Manchester City Loan Conor Coventry West Ham United Permanent Macaulay Gillesphey Plymouth Argyle Permanent Rarmani Edmonds-Green Huddersfield Town Permanent Freddie Ladapo Ipswich Town Loan Lewis Ward Swindon Town Permanent Kayne Ramsay Harrogate Town Permanent Thierry Small Southampton Permanent

Looking ahead to the summer, there are a number of players who are set leave Charlton on a free transfer this summer if fresh terms are not offered.

There are seven players who could potentially follow George Dobson out of the door, with the Englishman already agreeing a move to Hungarian outfit Fehervar in the summer - let's take a look at them.

Lewis Ward

Newly-signed keeper Ward is yet to play for the Addicks, which makes his chances of having his deal extended quite low - unless they want to keep him as a cheap third-choice stopper.

The club have the option to extend his contract for an additional year. However, his lack of appearances will have done nothing to impress them, and without them actively extending his deal, Ward will exit the club in the summer.

Related Charlton Athletic player fielding top-flight interest The 28-year-old has been an important player for the Addicks this season

Michael Hector

One player that the club will be hoping they can keep a hold of is Hector.

The Jamaica international was somewhat of a coup when he joined from Fulham last year, and has become a consistent member of the squad and starting 11 since.

However, with his contract up at the end of the season and Charlton looking nowhere near challenging for promotion, he may fancy his chances at the club further up the table - but on the flip side he may be settled at The Valley.

Lucas Ness

Ness, who was plucked from non-league outfit Metropolitan Police, is still adapting to first-team football at The Valley since joining in 2020, but he is a player that still holds potential.

While not a regular starter, the 22-year-old has shown promise that could see him perform for Charlton for years to come, so they'll be hoping to sign him to a new deal before the end of the current campaign in a bid to see where he can go.

Terell Thomas

Terell Thomas began his career with Charlton, but he failed to make an appearance for the Addicks before joining Wigan Athletic in 2017 - five years later though 2022 he returned to his former home in a bid to put down some roots.

There were rumours that Reading wanted to re-sign Thomas in January, and Blackpool were also said to be interested in the 28-year-old, who has been a regular starter for Charlton this season.

With his deal up in the summer, he will probably have multiple offers from other EFL clubs, but there is also international interest with Fehervar - the club that Dobson is heading to - also interested.