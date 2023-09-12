Highlights Charlton Athletic decided to part ways with Dean Holden after a slow start to the season, with just one win from five league matches.

Michael Appleton has been appointed as the new manager, with the club confident in his ability to mold the current group into a successful team.

Appleton has a better managerial record than Holden, with a higher win percentage in both the Championship and League One.

After a slow start to the season for Charlton Athletic, those in charge of decision-making at the club decided the time was right to part ways with now former boss Dean Holden.

Indeed, with just one win from five league matches, and following a 2-1 away defeat at Oxford United, the Addicks confirmed the news via a club statement.

"Charlton Athletic can today announce that the club has parted company with men’s First-Team Manager Dean Holden, along with Assistant Manager Danny Senda and Goalkeeping Coach Glyn Shimell," the club statement read.

With the club promising that a thorough recruitment process would be undertaken to find Holden's successor, it did not take them too long to appoint him.

Indeed, last Friday (September 8th) the club announced that Michael Appleton was set to take charge at The Valley.

The club's technical director Andy Scott shared his thoughts on the appointment in the same announcement: "The appointment of Michael comes following an in-depth recruitment process. We had a clear idea of the type of person we wanted, the way they work and how they manage.

“When speaking to the various candidates that we met, Michael demonstrated very clearly that he would have the ability to take the current group and mould them into a successful team.

“He has worked at the very top level so he understands what high standards are required to win. He is a leader on the grass, as well as in the dressing room, has a winning mentality and has had many positive and negative experiences as a manager that have shaped him into the coach that we believe will be the best person for the job.

“He is a coach who knows what it takes to get a team promoted. He has a track record of working with, and developing, young players, which is vital given our outstanding academy. In addition, he has experience working in a modern set-up where his responsibilities are on managing a group of players and getting the best out of them on the pitch.”

How do Michael Appleton's and Dean Holden's League One records compare?

With the appointment now made, purely out of interest, we thought we'd take a look at both Michael Appleton's and Dean Holden's managerial records in League One in order to try and get an early gauge on how good or bad the decision Charlton have made may turn out to be.

Of course, this is done out of interest, and is not necessarily a sure-thing when it comes to predicting how Appleton will get on at The Valley.

With that said, let's get into it!

Dean Holden's League One record

According to Transfermarkt, Dean Holden has taken charge of 45 matches in League One.

15 of these came during the 2014/15 season at Oldham Athletic, whilst the remaining 30 came at Charlton.

Of those 45 matches, Dean Holden's League One managerial record stands at 15 wins, 10 draws, and 20 defeats.

Overall, that gives Dean Holden a League One win percentage of 33.33%.

Interestingly, Holden's win percentage is actually better in the Championship, with the former Addicks' boss having won 41.66% of his 36 matches managed in the second tier.

Does Michael Appleton have a better managerial record than Dean Holden?

Before comparing win percentages, it must be said that Michael Appleton is a far more experienced manager than Dean Holden at this stage.

Indeed, Appleton has taken charge of 358 league matches during his managerial career, as per Transfermarkt, compared to Holden's 81.

Focusing specifically on League One, though, Appleton has managed 178 games, winning 69 of these, drawing 38 and losing 71.

That gives Appleton a League One win percentage of 38.76% - 5.43% higher than Dean Holden's record in the same division.

Like Holden, too, Appleton has a better win percentage in the Championship, having won 42.39% of his 79 matches in charge at that level.

By the looks of it, then, not only is Appleton more experienced than Holden, having taken charge of plenty more matches, he also has a better win percentage than him in both the Championship and League One.

Of course, this does not necessarily mean Appleton will be a better option for Charlton than Holden, but it certainly suggests Appleton could have more success at The Valley.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things play out.