Charlton Athletic hold interest in Crystal Palace midfielder

Charlton Athletic are keen on striking a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The 17-year-old, who was named on the first-team bench for the club’s trip to Millwall in the FA Cup at the weekend, is an exciting talent within the Palace academy and is rated highly.

The report goes on to state that the Premier League outfit have rejected multiple loan offers for the young midfielder already this month, but the report does not include if Charlton were one of those clubs.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 George Dobson AFC Wimbledon Rochdale Sunderland Oxford United

From that initial interest, it is believed that both Championship and League One clubs have approached the Eagles regarding the 17-year-old’s availability.

Wells-Morrison has featured regularly for the club’s U23s this season, playing the full 90 minutes in Palace’s EFL Trophy clash with AFC Wimbledon.

The verdict

The fact that a 17-year-old is attracting attention from the Championship speaks volumes about his ability already at this stage of his career and the incredibly high ceiling he has.

Making the first-team bench at a Premier League club aged just 17 is a further indication of the talent that Wells-Morrison possesses.

It will be interesting to see if a loan move is sanctioned this month and if Palace are waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

If he is denied a loan move to England’s second-tier, then he may be viewed as a player that Patrick Vieira might ease into Premier League football, should Crystal Palace avoid getting themselves into a relegation scrap this season.