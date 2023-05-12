Charlton Athletic are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign Cheltenham striker Alfie May, who has also been linked to South London rivals Millwall and National League champions Wrexham.

According to Gloucestershire Live, the Addicks are a particularly attractive destination for May as his parents live close to The Valley.

Alfie May wants to leave Cheltenham Town this summer

The 29-year-old confirmed after Cheltenham's final game of the 2022/23 campaign that he was keen to leave the Robins this summer.

May has scored 48 times for the South West club since their return to League One two years ago, which means he is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer.

The Daily Express has reported that Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Millwall have all been keeping tabs on the striker while, according to The Leader, Wrexham are interested in signing him after securing their promotion back to the EFL.

May is under contract at Cheltenham until next summer and the club have a one-year option, which means they will be in a stronger negotiating position if the interest turns to action in the upcoming window.

Charlton Athletic frontrunners to sign Alfie May

The Addicks, too, are looking to add forward firepower this summer and, according to Gloucestershire Live, they have emerged as favourites to land the Robins frontman.

The report claims that they have an advantage over the other clubs in the race and are a particularly attractive destination as the Kent-born player's parents live close to The Valley.

Charlton need to add support for Miles Leaburn, the academy product that has enjoyed a breakthrough season in South London, as Jayden Stockley left in January, Chuks Aneke continues to struggle with injury issues, and Macauley Bonne looks set to depart when his short-term deal expires this summer.

Given he offers a different set of skills to the tall and physical Leaburn, May could prove a fantastic addition for the Addicks.

Charlton Athletic summer transfer plans

Dean Holden has revealed that the Addicks will publish their retained and released list soon after he held some tough conversations with departing players.

That will highlight what changes Holden needs to make in his first summer transfer window but he may well be hampered by the ownership uncertainty.

Clearly, Charlton need to strengthen their squad if they're to challenge for promotion next term and there is not much confidence that they have the money to do so under current owner Thomas Sandgaard, who has been criticised by supporters for not backing former managers.

Talk of a takeover is ongoing but there doesn't seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel just yet, which could delay Charlton's summer business.