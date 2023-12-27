Highlights Charlton Athletic's struggles away from home are holding them back from promotion.

Their solitary away victory in League One came in October, and they rank 18th in away form.

Charlton's strong home form, with 21 points accumulated, has been crucial in their season so far.

Charlton Athletic were in action yesterday and it wasn’t the cheeriest of Boxing Day games.

Once again, the Addicks suffered a defeat on their travels, with the destination this time being just across the capital.

Michael Appleton and Charlton are struggling to prop up their form away from home and as it stands, any hopes of promotion are being held back as a result.

Charlton Athletic struggling away from home

Experienced EFL defender Omar Beckles scored the only goal of the game as Leyton Orient edged out Charlton in the last outing.

This makes it six games without a win in all competitions and their solitary victory on the road in League One came all the way back in October.

On Halloween night, Alfie May scored twice for Charlton as they beat Wigan Athletic 3-2 at the DW Stadium. Based solely off of away form, Charlton rank 18th in the third-tier of English football and have accrued a mere eight points, from the 30 available.

In comparison, as shown above, Michael Appleton’s side are 12th overall and have won seven League One games, six of which occurred at The Valley.

No team has won less on their travels and given that Charlton harbour ambitions of competing for promotion and returning to the Championship, this absolutely has to change.

The likes of Portsmouth and Peterborough United are flying high at this level due to the fact that they are able to perform just as well when playing away as when they’re on home soil in front of their own supporters.

Drawing away at Pompey, Barnsley and Stevenage show that finding form isn't beyond their reach by any means, but at the same time, they have failed to win in their last five road games with the most recent victory coming in their FA Cup replay against non-league Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Victories at The Valley

Charlton are one of four teams to have accumulated 21 points from home fixtures thus far this season and they rank seventh in the league on this metric.

Michael Appleton’s side are just five points behind his former employers Blackpool in this respect, who lead the way, really putting into context just how night and day the situation is for the Addicks.

It goes without saying that the ability to make your home stadium a fortress can be the difference maker at the top end of the table.

Charlton put four past Reading and Exeter City in the month of October, May and Leaburn featuring on the scoresheet in both one-sided affairs.

May has kept the Addicks attack alive thus far with 17 League One goals. Next after him in the scoring charts is Corey Blackett-Taylor, who has scored seven times and assisted a further six.

Leaburn’s injury issues have held him back which has meant May, who arrived from Cheltenham Town in the summer in a high-profile move, has had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

This home form and May’s ability to find the back of the net has played an integral role in getting Charlton to where they are now, but former Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has to change their fortunes on the road, and soon, if there is any chance of promotion being on the cards.