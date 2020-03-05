Charlton Athletic handed massive injury boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Charlton Athletic midfielder Darren Pratley is set to return to the squad for this weekend’s relegation clash with Middlesbrough after training with Lee Bowyer’s side this week, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Pratley’s injury problems mean he has not featured in any of Charlton’s last five Championship outings, and the south London side are now under serious threat of dropping into the relegation zone after losing three of their last four encounters.

Bowyer’s men are currently sitting just one point above the bottom three following their 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield last weekend, but Charlton will be hoping that Pratley’s return to the side can inspire a much-needed upturn in form ahead of the final run-in.

The 34-year-old has been a regular in the Addicks’ side this campaign after 28 appearances across a variety of positions, with Pratley having operated in central defensive and midfield roles on several occasions during a rollercoaster season for the Addicks.

It has now emerged that Pratley should be back in contention to feature for Charlton when they welcome 21st-placed Middlesbrough to The Valley on Saturday, with Bowyer’s side desperately looking to break away from the relegation battle.

Big Dazza Pratley has trained all this week. Set to be back in the Charlton squad this weekend for the crunchiest of crunch games against Middlesbrough. pic.twitter.com/c23986Rceo — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Cawley has also revealed that Charlton defender Naby Sarr is not likely to feature against Boro as a result of his calf problem, while fellow centre-back Tom Lockyer is also unavailable through suspension.

The Verdict

This will come as a much-needed boost for Charlton as they prepare to welcome Boro to south London over the weekend, particularly seeing as the Addicks will benefit from Pratley’s experience and leadership at this crucial time for the side.

Pratley has been a real asset for Charlton this season with his versatility in addition to his consistently assured performances, and it would be no surprise to see him slot into the defence for the Boro clash given Bowyer’s defensive problems at present.

However, the Charlton boss should be careful he is not rushing Pratley back into action. The former Bolton man is certainly not getting any younger, and he now has a key role to play for the Addicks before the end of the campaign.