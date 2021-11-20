Charlton Athletic handed major player boost ahead of Plymouth clash

An unexpected boost has been handed to Charlton Athletic just hours before their huge clash with table-topping Plymouth Argyle at The Valley this afternoon.

Johnnie Jackson was expecting to go into the match without centre-back Akin Famewo, who was booked against Burton Albion last Saturday.

The Norwich City loanee was adjudged to be time-wasting by referee Trevor Kettle at the end of the first half after Ben Purrington left a throw-in to his team-mate.

Quiz: Have Charlton Athletic ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1) Highbury Stadium? Yes No

Kettle’s brandishing of the caution meant that Famewo had accumulated five bookings and with the cut-off point only coming after the next set of midweek fixtures, he was expecting to miss the visit of the Pilgrims.

However Charlton have been given a surprise gift as the FA have moved the yellow card onto Purrington for the offence, meaning that Famewo, who has 15 League One appearances to his name this season, is free to be selected by Jackson.

There was one drawback to the FA’s findings though as the club’s appeal to have Jayden Stockley’s red card rescinded from the same match last weekend was rejected.

The striker was sent off for a tussle with ex-Addick Deji Oshilaja, who was also shown his marching orders, but Charlton were unsuccessful in their attempts and Stockley must now serve a three-match ban.

The Verdict

With the issues Charlton are having at the back, this decision by the FA will be a blessing in disguise for Jackson ahead of kick-off.

He was probably preparing to face the league leaders without one of his star defenders and they’re really going through it with injuries to both Sam Lavelle and Ryan Inniss keeping them on the sidelines.

It has meant that Sean Clare has had to fill in as a right-sided defender in a back three and young Deji Elerewe was probably expecting to be thrown in at the deep end today until the Famewo decision.

The Addicks will definitely be stronger for the 23-year-old’s inclusion though in what is set to be a big match at The Valley with over 25,000 fans expected in attendance.