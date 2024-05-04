Karlan Grant joined Huddersfield Town from Charlton Athletic in 2019, and netted the Terriers a sizeable profit when he left for West Brom in 2020.

Born in Thamesmead, London, Grant was a product of the Charlton youth academy and made his professional debut for the club as a 17-year-old in September 2014 against Norwich City.

He netted three goals in 37 appearances in his first three and a half seasons for the Addicks, before a breakthrough loan at Crawley Town in January 2018, where he netted nine in 15 league games for the Red Devils in League Two.

A fruitful six months back at Charlton in 2018/19 then saw him score 14 goals in 28 league games, before joining Premier League Huddersfield Town for a reported fee of £2,000,000 in January 2019.

After relegation to the Championship that season, he enjoyed a successful 2019/20 campaign before heading back to the Premier League with West Brom in October 2020 for £15,000,000.

Now on loan at Cardiff City, Huddersfield fans will have fond memories of the 26 year-old's striking exploits and his subsequent departure that became the club's joint-record sale.

Success at the Terriers

After joining for a cut-price fee from League One Charlton, Grant made an instant impact in the Premier League, scoring his first goal in his second Huddersfield appearance in a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Despite netting a brace at West Ham and another goal against Watford before the end of the season, he was unable to save the Terriers from relegation to the Championship in their second season back in the top-flight.

A turbulent second-tier campaign followed, but Grant enjoyed his football under new boss Danny Cowley and was the league's fourth-highest scorer after netting 19 goals in 43 league games as the club finished 18th.

Karlan Grant's all-time Championship record (transfermarkt) Appearances 179 Goals 47 Assists 13

After expressing his desire to play in the Premier League again, he joined West Brom on a six-year contract for a fee believed to be worth up to £15m, becoming the second-most expensive signing in the club's history and netting Huddersfield a cool £13m profit just 21 months on from his arrival.

Ups and downs at the Baggies

Since leaving the Terriers, Grant has had his good and bad moments with the Baggies and initially struggled with life back in the top-flight.

With just one goal in 14 starts in the 2020/21 season, he was unable to save the club from relegation and almost immediately found himself back in the second-tier.

Despite a slow start to 2021/22, he came into his own in a left-wing role under Valerien Ismael and enjoyed his best spell at the club from September to November 2021 as he scored seven goals in eight games.

It was another Championship season to remember for Grant personally, as he scored 18 in 44 league games, despite it being an unsuccessful campaign for the club as they finished 10th.

Grant has since gone on to play 35 times for West Brom, scoring five goals, and joined Cardiff City on loan at the start of the 2023/24 season after falling out of favour with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

He has scored six times in 39 league outings for the Bluebirds so far, but is yet to decide where his future lies as a player beyond this campaign.