Charlton Athletic handed boost ahead of Cheltenham clash as Ben Garner issues update on duo

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has revealed that Steven Sessegnon and Craig MacGillivray will both be available for selection this evening when his side take on Cheltenham Town in League One.

Sessegnon was withdrawn in the second half of last weekend’s FA Cup clash with Stockport County after sustaining cramp in this clash.

MacGillivray meanwhile has not played for Charlton since suffering concussion in their meeting with Burton Albion last month.

In the absence of the goalkeeper, Garner has turned to Ashley Maynard-Brewer and Nathan Harness for inspiration in the club’s recent fixtures.

Charlton will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One at The Valley tonight following their recent defeat to Port Vale.

Currently 14th in the third-tier standings, the Addicks will need to start to pick up positive results on a regular basis in order to stay in the race for a top-six finish.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, Garner has issued an update on Sessegnon and MacGillivray.

Speaking to London News Online, the Charlton boss said: “Sess is fine.

“That was cramp in his hamstring.

“That is really good news that is all it was.

“Craig is fine.

“He has trained all week.

“He trained a couple of days at the end of last week and followed the protocol.

“He has trained all week and been absolutely fine.

“He’s fit and available.”

The Verdict

This is a boost for Charlton as both Sessegnon and MacGillivray have illustrated during their respective careers that they are capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Since sealing a loan move to the Addicks earlier this year, Sessegnon has managed to make an average of 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions (as per WhoScored) in the 13 league games that he has participated in.

As for MacGillivray, the goalkeeper knows exactly what it takes to compete in the third-tier as he has featured in 179 games in this division.

Providing that Sessegnon and MacGillivray are both firing on all cylinders this evening, they could potentially help Charlton secure a morale-boosting victory in front of their own supporters.