Highlights Free agent Fankaty Dabo is training with Charlton Athletic and could secure a contract with the League One side.

Dabo is a free agent after leaving Coventry City following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

The Addicks are in need of a new right-back following the sale of Mandela Egbo to Colchester United.

Full-back Fankaty Dabo is training with League One side Charlton Athletic.

That's according to a report from West London Sport, who say that the 27-year-old could be handed a new contract by the Addicks.

What is Dabo's current situation?

Dabo is currently a free agent after being released by Coventry City following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season.

The right-back had spent the last four years with the Sky Blues, after the joining the club following his departure from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Dabo never made a senior appearance for Chelsea, but did have spells on loan with Swindon Town, Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam during his time on the books at Stamford Bridge.

In total, Dabo would make 131 appearances in all competitions for the club, and was named their Player of the Year as they won promotion to from League One to the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, his time at Coventry would end in agonising circumstances, with Dabo missing the decisive penalty in the shootout in last season's Championship play-off final, costing them promotion to the Premier League.

Could Dabo be set for a move to Charlton?

With Dabo now looking for a new club following his exit from Coventry, it seems as though The Valley could be his next destination.

According to this latest update, Dabo is now training with Charlton, and could be in line to be handed a deal by the Addicks.

Charlton in need of another right-back?

As things stand, Charlton could benefit from the addition of a new right-back to provide depth to Dean Holden's squad going forward for the rest of the season.

The Addicks saw Mandela Egbo leave the club earlier this week, joining League Two side Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

That has left Nathan Asiimwe as the club's only first choice option at right-back, with the 18-year-old having started all three League One games for Dean Holden's side since the start of the campaign.

Another potential incoming at The Valley

Charlton have already brought in six new first-team players since the start of the summer transfer window.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted, defenders Tayo Edun and Lloyd Jones, midfielder Terry Taylor and striker Alfie May have all joined on permanent deals this summer.

Meanwhile, midfielder Panutche Camara has joined on a season-long loan from newly promoted Championship side Ipswich Town.

Due to the fact that he is a free agent, there is no need for Charlton to complete a deal for Dabo before the summer transfer deadline at the end of this month.

Work to do on the pitch as well

As needing to find an additional right-back option such as Dabo, there is also a need for an improvement in recent results for Charlton.

After beginning the season with a 1-0 win over newly promoted Leyton Orient, the Addicks have suffered three consecutive defeats, losing to League Two side Newport County in the Carabao Cup, before being by Peterborough and Bristol Rovers in league action.

That means Charlton currently sit 15th in the League One table, ahead of the visit of Port Vale to The Valley on Saturday afternoon.