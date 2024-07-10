Highlights George Dobson leaving Charlton leaves big hole in midfield.

Greg Docherty faces pressure to replace fan favourite.

Dobson's leadership and skills will be greatly missed.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic are hoping that their new midfield signing, Greg Docherty, will bring as much quality to the team as George Dobson, after he moved to Wrexham in bizarre fashion.

Greg Docherty made the switch to The Valley last week from Hull City, putting pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the League One side, but, with Dobson's release, he will have big boots to fill at Charlton.

The Addicks' former number four had originally been set to join Hungarian club Fehérvár. However, he opted out of the move for personal reasons, and has instead signed for fellow third tier club Wrexham following their promotion last season.

Charlton are now without their captain, in a campaign where they will be looking for great improvements following an extremely disappointing 2023/24 campaign in which they finished 16th, just nine points above the drop-zone.

George Dobson loss will be felt hard at Charlton

Although Nathan Jones seemed to work his magic on the team in the second half of the season, Dobson decided that now is the right time to leave the club.

His presence will be missed in the middle of the park, with FLW's Charlton fan pundit, Ben Fleming, acknowledging that the 26-year-old stood no chance of staying: "The George Dobson situation came out of nowhere, obviously we saw that he turned down his contract in Hungary, or it was cancelled, but it was pretty clear he wasn't going to be coming back to Charlton.

"I think it's quite obvious that we failed to agree a deal on finances and Wrexham have got a decent amount of money, so it’s no wonder that they managed to put together a package that was more appealing to him.

"They're clearly an ambitious team that are looking to go up again. So, I don't think it's any great surprise that he was looking for someone like Wrexham.

"I'm surprised maybe that a Championship team didn't go for him, but maybe the finances from Wrexham were so good that he was happy to stay in League One."

Dobson made 144 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks after joining in 2021 from Sunderland, playing 43 times in the league last time out. He gained the armband following his first season at the club, after winning Charlton's Player of the Year.

He is one of 12 players to have already left the club in this window, with Alfie May also making a move to a fellow League One side, joining Birmingham City at the start of July ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Related Coventry City: Mark Robins reveals Matty Godden action ahead of Charlton Athletic transfer The City stalwart left the club to move back down to League One earlier in the summer.

Greg Docherty has to hit the ground running

With Dobson's position as a fan's favourite at The Valley, it could be difficult for Docherty to enter the fray, and take the place of Wrexham's new star.

This does cause worry for Ben, with not much currently known about the new signing: "I'll be honest, I can't remember seeing too much from when he was with Hull in League One, but he's got massive boots to fill, coming in to replace Dobson in the heart of midfield.

"It’s not necessarily just all that Dobson gave in terms of on the pitch, but there are some intangibles in terms of leadership and captaining the side and being someone the fans can get behind.

"Whether it’s Docherty or if we bring other players, whoever it is, that's got to step into the breach.

"Someone like Terry Taylor at the base of midfield now has big shoes to fill with him going [Dobson], but I'm not necessarily surprised that he’s decided to go to Wrexham because they're clearly offering decent money."

Docherty has played 85 times in League One for both Hull and Shrewsbury Town, helping the Tigers to promotion in 2020/21, where he scored five goals and picked up five assists.

If he can bring his attacking involvement to Charlton, then they may not have to worry about the loss of Dobson. Nevertheless, it will be tough to lose the captain and the club's figurehead on the grass.