Highlights Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson pulls out of move to Hungarian side Fehervar due to personal reasons.

Charlton Athletic tried to keep Dobson, offering several transfer deals; he joined in 2021 and became an influential figure.

With Dobson's move to Hungary off, a return to Charlton Athletic or other EFL clubs could be potential options for the midfielder.

George Dobson’s proposed move from Charlton Athletic to Hungarian side Fehervar is off, according to Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport.

The Addicks skipper had agreed a pre-contract deal to join the side this summer, following three years at The Valley, with 144 games for the club under his belt.

But that deal is now said to be off, with news from Hungary claiming that the midfielder has cited personal reasons for pulling the plug on the move that was due to be completed on July 1st.

The 26-year-old is said to have arrived in the country ahead of the move last week, until his eleventh-hour decision saw him pull out of the deal, and spark talk of a potential return to The Valley.

Athletic tried their hardest to keep hold of Dobson as he entered the final year of his contract at The Valley, with the club reportedly making several transfer offers for the midfielder before he decided to set sail for pastures new.

Having joined from Sunderland in the summer of 2021, Dobson went on to become an influential figure during his time with The Addicks, as he led by example with plenty of professional performances during his time as captain of the side.

In a fitting end to his life in South London, the 26-year-old found the net in his final home appearance for the club at the end of the previous campaign, as he scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town in front of the Athletic faithful.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, it was no wonder that the club tried to pull out all the stops to keep hold of their midfield general, whose cryptic comments at the club’s end of season awards night left many wondering what the future held.

Dobson told the South London Press in April: “It’s an incredible football club. Whatever happens, I have had the most incredible three years.

“To captain this football club has been the best honour in my career.

“I genuinely think it will be the best honour of my career. I don’t want to comment too much on it, because I can’t. We will see.

“I have no regrets on my behalf. I do [think it could have been handled better by Charlton] but that’s football.

George Dobson 23/24 Charlton Athletic league stats Appearances 43 Starts 43 Minutes played 3,840 Goals 2 Assists 4 As of July 2nd, 2024, Source: FotMob

“I have come to Charlton and I have just connected on and off the pitch.

“They have welcomed my family incredibly well. I have stayed fit, played to a good level, and the fans have appreciated me. I have appreciated them unconditionally.”

With the news that Dobson will no longer be making the move to Hungary, a return to The Valley could be a potential move for the midfielder this summer, although there are sure to be plenty of EFL clubs who would love to make him theirs.

Having come up through the ranks at Arsenal and West Ham, Dobson has featured for the likes of Walsall, Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon in the EFL, before making Charlton his home three years ago.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones has already moved to add to his options in the centre of the park following Dobson’s departure, with former Luton Town man Luke Berry drafted in to perform in the midfield role, a role he excelled in during his time at Kenilworth Road.

Goalkeeper Will Mannion has also joined the club from Cambridge United, while Alex Mitchell has made the move from Championship side Millwall.

Josh Edwards has also arrived from Scottish side Dunfermline Athletic, while it looks like another star name could be leaving the club in the coming days, with 23/24 top scorer Alfie May rumoured to be leaving for League One new boys Birmingham City.

The League One outfit have wasted no time in finding a replacement for their chief goal-getter for the next campaign though, with Coventry City striker Matt Godden set to move to The Valley this summer.