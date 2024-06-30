Highlights Charlton Athletic's early summer transfer spree aims to bolster last season's 16th place League One finish.

Manager Nathan Jones is targeting nine summer signings, with Adam Davies and Gassan Ahadme among possible shrewd additions.

Davies, with previous Championship and League One experience, could strengthen Charlton's goalkeeper position, while Ahadme adds depth upfront.

Charlton Athletic are set to continue their busy start to the summer transfer window.

Charlton have already made four signings this summer as they look to improve on a disappointing 16th place finish in League One last season.

The Addicks have brought in goalkeeper Will Mannion from Cambridge United, former Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry, Dunfermline Athletic left-back Josh Edwards and Millwall defender Alex Mitchell.

Last summer, in contrast, they did not make their first signing until the 24th of June, when they picked up Harry Isted on a free transfer.

Jones wants his squad in place as soon as possible this summer, and he is set to make another addition. Journalist Richard Cawley reported that the 51-year-old expects to make his fifth signing of the summer in the near future.

Cawley also confirmed that the Welshman expects to make nine signings during the summer transfer window, meaning that five should be added to the four that are already through the door.

Let's take a look at two players who could be shrewd additions for the Addicks.

Adam Davies

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies is a player that Charlton have been linked with this summer.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Bramall Lane, after making just one appearance all season for the Blades in a Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City.

Despite signing Mannion, Charlton want to bring another experienced goalkeeper to the club who can compete for the number one spot.

Harry Isted and Ashley Maynard-Brewer both featured in goal for Charlton last season, only managing to keep five clean sheets between them in League One.

Davies would be a great signing for the Addicks on a free transfer. The Welsh goalkeeper has five caps for his country and has made 121 Championship appearances during his career. He has also spent three seasons in League One with Barnsley.

Adam Davies' League One stats; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 103 100 43

Charlton boss Jones worked with Davies during their time together at Stoke City, and if they can reunite at The Valley it could help to ease the Addicks' defensive woes.

Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town striker Gassan Ahadme is another player that is of interest to Charlton, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Cambridge, and scored two late goals at The Valley in December to secure a 2-2 draw for the U's.

He scored 11 goals in 29 League One appearances last term as Cambridge avoided relegation.

The forward only has one year left on his deal at Portman Road, and will be surplus to requirements after the Tractor Boys were promoted to the Premier League, so the Addicks could acquire his services for a reasonable fee.

Ahadme would add further quality to Charlton's strike force, which already includes Alfie May, Daniel Kanu, Miles Leaburn and Chuks Aneke.

May has attracted interest from Huddersfield Town, but Jones has stated that the Addicks are under no pressure to sell the League One golden boot winner from last season.

Related Charlton Athletic: Nathan Jones issues Alfie May claim as Huddersfield Town circle Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has spoken about Huddersfield Town's interest in striker Alfie May.

Davies and Ahadme would both be shrewd additions for Charlton, as they are proven in the third tier and should be available at a relatively low cost.