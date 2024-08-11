Highlights Nathan Jones aims to strengthen Charlton Athletic squad further after signing 7 new players this summer.

Potential new goalkeeper and left-sided defender targets on Charlton's radar to improve squad depth.

Marko Marosi, with previous League One experience, could be considered by Charlton as a free agent signing.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones still wants to add to his squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Addicks have signed seven new players this summer, including Luke Berry, Greg Docherty and Gassan Ahadme, and will be looking to compete at the top end of the table in League One during the 2024/25 campaign after a disappointing 16th-place finish last season.

It has been reported that Jones needs to move players on before he can bring in all the transfer targets he would like, although Charlton have made attempts to sign a new goalkeeper this week, while Jamaican international Kaheim Dixon is waiting for a work permit before his move to The Valley can be completed.

Scott Fraser and Lucas Ness have not been handed squad numbers ahead of the new season, and after London News Online previously revealed that both players could leave the club this summer, it appears as though neither of them are in Jones' plans.

If Charlton can get Fraser and Ness off the wage bill, the manager could be able to bring in a couple more players to strengthen his squad.

Let's take a look at two free agents who could be considered by the Addicks.

Dan Potts

Defender Dan Potts, who played under Jones during their time together at Luton Town, has been on trial at Charlton during pre-season and was in the Addicks' squad for their latest friendly against Portsmouth at The Valley.

Macaulay Gillesphey is the only natural centre-back who is left-footed in Charlton's squad and it seems as though Jones would like to bring in another option who can play on the left-hand side of the back three.

If Ness, who has at least one club interested in his services, leaves SE7 this summer, it could mean that a deal can be done to bring Potts to the club.

The 30-year-old won promotion from all three divisions in the EFL during his time at Kenilworth Road, and that experience is something that Jones is likely to want in his dressing room next season. Potts struggled with injuries last season, which meant he didn't make a single first-team appearance over the course of the campaign, but if he can stay fit next term, he could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Charlton.

It remains to be seen whether Potts will be offered a contract by Charlton, but it is definitely something they could consider as they search for another left-sided defender.

Marko Marosi

Charlton supporters may remember Marko Marosi as the goalkeeper who fumbled the ball into the path of Darren Pratley before the midfielder scored an equalising goal to make it 4-4 on aggregate in extra time of the League One play-off semi-final against Doncaster Rovers in 2019.

The 30-year-old is a free agent this summer, after keeping 35 clean sheets in his three-season spell at Shrewsbury Town and helping to preserve the club's third tier status during the 2023/24 campaign.

Marosi, who won the League One title with Coventry City in 2020, is attracting interest from clubs in League One, as well as Championship sides that are in need of a backup goalkeeper.

Marko Marosi's League One stats from Coventry's 2019/20 title-winning season (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets 34 30 14

The Shropshire Star reported that Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, and Wrexham were all interested in signing Marosi earlier on in the summer, suggesting that he has the ability to play for a club competing at the top end of League One again, as he did at Doncaster and Coventry.

Charlton failed in their attempts to sign goalkeepers Asmir Begovic and Karl Hein this week, adding to their list of missed targets in that area of the pitch, which also includes Adam Davies and Viljami Sinisalo.

The Addicks left the number one shirt vacant when they released their squad numbers this week, as their search for another shot-stopper continues.

While Charlton supporters may not be desperate to see Marosi between the sticks at The Valley next season, he is a player the Addicks could consider signing on a free transfer as they look to complete their goalkeeping department.