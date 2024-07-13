Highlights Charlton Athletic's manager Nathan Jones aims to fine-tune the squad with 9 new signings.

Midfielders Teddy Bishop and Scott Fraser are under consideration for the team.

Jones demands high-tempo performance and aggressive play from midfielders.

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will be thinking about his midfielders ahead of his first full season in charge.

Charlton Athletic's pre-season schedule is underway, and with the Addicks currently on a training camp in Slovenia, manager Nathan Jones will be looking at ways in which he can fine tune his squad ahead of next season.

Jones has already brought in seven new signings this summer, as he looks to put his own identity into the squad he inherited from Michael Appleton in February.

It has been reported that the Charlton manager wants to bring in nine new signings in total, suggesting that at least two more players will come through the door at The Valley in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, let's take a look at a couple of players who will be on Jones' mind at the moment.

Teddy Bishop

Former Lincoln City midfielder Teddy Bishop appeared as a trialist in the starting lineup for the Addicks' opening pre-season fixture against Dartford, so it looks as though Jones is interested in another midfield option.

The 51-year-old has already signed Luke Berry and Greg Docherty this summer, while Charlton have Conor Coventry, Terry Taylor, Karoy Anderson, Aaron Henry and Scott Fraser making up the rest of their midfield department.

However, a couple of those names may not be in the first team squad by the end of the summer, especially considering that the manager is taking a look at Bishop.

Teddy Bishop's League One stats; according to Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 138 15 16

The 27-year-old made 33 League One appearances for the Imps last season, scoring four goals and assisting five as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The former Ipswich Town man left Lincoln this summer after failing to agree new terms with the club.

Midfielder Conor McGrandles re-joined Lincoln this summer from Charlton, and Jones will need to decide whether he is going to take Bishop in the opposite direction.

Scott Fraser

Scott Fraser is a player that Jones will need to make a decision on during pre-season. The Scottish midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts, after failing to provide a goal or an assist in League One during the first half of the campaign.

Fraser also started in the friendly win against Dartford, and the manager spoke about his future with London News Online.

Jones said: "We know where we are with Scott Fraser and other players. I know all about Scott Fraser. If I don't know about him now then I've not been doing my research for the last 10 years. I know exactly where we are with our squad.

"We've brought in and strengthened the midfield area. So, anyone who wants to play in that midfield area has got to be aggressive, got to be right at it. Got to show real quality. If that's Scott Fraser then fine."

It remains to be seen whether Fraser is the profile of player that Jones is looking for in the midfield area. There is no doubt that he is capable of creating moments with his ability on the ball, but it will be interesting to find out if his off the ball work can be carried out at the high-tempo that Jones demands.

Fraser spoke to the Edinburgh Evening News at the end of last season, explaining that he needed a full pre-season to get back up to speed and recapture his form.

He said: "I still have full belief in myself that next season - wherever that may be - once I'm back up to speed then I will be back to how I've been over the past four or five years.

"The injury has been the biggest factor this season. Even going back to the start of the season when I first did it, since then it has never quite recovered to the extent that I would like it to."

Fraser's future will be on Jones' mind, as he assesses whether the 29-year-old is going to be a part of his squad for the 2024/25 campaign.