Former Charlton Athletic forward Francis Jeffers has shared his thoughts on the Addicks' strong start to the 2024/25 League One campaign.

The South Londoners are expected to be among the frontrunners for promotion to the Championship in Nathan Jones' first full season at The Valley and they've lived up to the billing so far – winning their first three games to leave them a point off current leaders Stockport County.

It was a busy transfer window as Jones really made his mark on the Charlton squad but the early signs are that the hard work over the summer is paying off.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via online-casinos.com, Jeffers – who spent two years with the Addicks – has his say on his former side's fortunes in 2024/25.

Charlton Athletic are scoring goals without Alfie May

The departure of last season's top scorer Alfie May was a significant blow for Charlton, not least because he joined promotion rivals Birmingham City.

Jones has a host of forward options, including youngsters like Tyreece Campbell, Daniel Kanu, and Miles Leaburn, as well as new arrivals such as Gassan Ahadme and Matty Godden.

Based on what he's seen so far, Jeffers has backed his former club to succeed without May – with their strong defensive record likely to be key.

"It's been an excellent start from my old club Charlton," he said. "Nathan Jones is a proven manager and is showing what he can do with the squad he has.

"Defensively, the team are good, and they have scored goals without Alfie May, so it is early in the season, but it’s a very positive start and there is no need to look further than the next game to get as many points on the board as possible."

Reading defeat can be blessing in disguise

Charlton suffered their first League One defeat of the season last weekend at the hands of Reading.

Second-half goals from Charlie Savage and Sam Smith were enough to sink the visitors at the Select Car Leasing Stadium but Jeffers believes the defeat to Ruben Selles' side may be a blessing in disguise.

He explained: "League One has plenty of good sides and although Birmingham City look a cut above the rest, there is plenty of competition for the other automatic promotion spots as well as play-off places.

"With no other team looking exceptional, a defeat to Reading isn’t a bad thing as the strong start has been excellent and this can help them go again and keep pushing for more wins."

Related Charlton Athletic, Nathan Jones new signing can prove Millwall wrong: View Charlton Athletic have signed Allan Campbell on loan from Luton Town, and he will be looking to prove his last temporary club wrong with performances

Charlton Athletic should back Nathan Jones in free agent market

The summer transfer window is over but the free agent market offers EFL clubs and managers the chance to continue to add to their squad.

Jones has refused to rule out looking to do exactly that and Jeffers has urged the South London club to back their boss accordingly.

"Absolutely," the former Charlton forward said on the topic of free-agent pickups.

"The team has started well and with big ambitions, any further signings can build on the positive start as games come thick and fast and to ensure momentum stays, adding more quality at this level can help.

"You have to back the manager as he has shown there is good potential following the excellent start to the season