Highlights Reading fans are not to blame for the club's current financial and off-field issues, as it is clear that the club has been mismanaged - according to Charlie Methven.

The club's owner, Dai Yongge, has been criticized for his financial mismanagement of the club, which has led to multiple points deductions and potential administration.

Reading fans will be understandably worried about the future of the club, as the current situation is "a genuine tragedy" and a solution needs to be found soon.

Charlton Athletic part-owner Charlie Methven has labeled the current situation at Reading "a genuine tragedy" and taken aim at owner Dai Yongge over his financial mismanagement of the club.

Speaking on the Where's The Money Gone? podcast, Methven made it clear that he felt Royals fans held "no blame whatsoever" as but rather the ongoing off-field issues were the result of the club being "absolutely, disastrously financially mismanaged".

What is the latest at Reading?

The Berkshire club are plying their trade in League One this term after being relegated from the Championship last season as a result of multiple points deductions for breaches related to the EFL's profitability and sustainability guidelines.

Unfortunately, things have not improved and ongoing issues linked to owner Dai Yongge has seen the Royals deducted points twice already in 2023/24 and there may be worse to come.

The club was served a winding-up order after failing to pay an HMRC tax bill while reports have suggested that they could face administration as early as this week.

Reading boss Ruben Selles told RDG Today after Tuesday's EFL Trophy victory that he had heard nothing concerning an imminent administration.

He said: "I read the news this morning, I haven’t had any communication from the club so as far as I know there is no intention.

“But it can be there tomorrow and after tomorrow it can be different, but as far I know there is nothing about administration right now.”

However, he also admitted he'd had no recent communication with Yongge.

Selles said: “I don’t know. I don’t know how to answer that question. I don’t expect any communication, everything can happen and I don’t know exactly what is going on there but I need to be focused on the pitch otherwise I will expend a lot of energy.”

Charlie Methven weighs in on Reading situation

Methven, who was involved previously with Sunderland and is one of the seven shareholders in Charlton owners Global Football Partners, has shared his thoughts on the Where's The Money Gone? podcast and taken aim at the current ownership - without naming Yongge.

"It is actually a genuine tragedy for which the fans hold, in my view, absolutely no blame whatsoever," he said.

"As Caroline [Parker - Reading fan] the Reading fanbase are not a demanding, difficult, obstreperous fanbase. Obviously, they enjoyed their very good times under John [Madejski] and appreciated the way in which the club developed but I think, from my observation and many conversations, Reading fans were perfectly content to understand that the Championship or top end of League One is probably more likely their historical place in the food chain.

"It was nothing to do with being over-demanding or anything like that. This has been just an absolutely, disastrously, financially mismanaged club."

How worried should Reading fans be?

You really have to feel for the supporters, who have been through so much in recent years already.

They have been let down by their owner and the latest reports suggest things are set to get worse before they get better.

Methven is right that none of the blame falls at their door as the management of the club is the source of the issues.

It is a very worrying time for Reading fans and you have to hope that a solution is found soon.