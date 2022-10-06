Charlton Athletic figure questioned over status of 24-year-old

Charlton Athletic played in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek and it gave the club a chance to play some of their fringe players.

One man that they will now be worried about though is Diallang Jaiyesimi, who had to be substituted off in the first half of the game. He picked a knock up and it led to a swap in personnel and there will be a hope that the injury is nothing too serious for the winger.

However, whether the player will be sidelined for a while or will be able to thrown into the fold again fairly soon remains up in the air, with assistant coach Scott Marshall telling London News Online that he is ‘not 100%’ on the injury or the extent of it.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the Addicks and was a regular feature for the club over the course of their last campaign, with Johnnie Jackson utilising 33 times in League One, resulting in four goal contributions. This season though he has been used a lot less, with just six outings, one start and one assist.

The winger though represents a good option in rotation or off the bench and adds plenty to the squad depth of Charlton. To see him have to hobble off injured in the cup then will be a worry for the side and they’ll be hoping that they can turn to the player again soon for a cameo or a start if needed.

For now, the extent of the injury though isn’t 100% confirmed and Scott Marshall confirmed it was ‘a precaution’ from the side. He said: “It’s a precaution. We’re a little bit concerned that he had to come off. We’ll see how he is and hopefully it will settle quickly. I think it’s his ankle that he rolled but I’m not sure 100 per cent.

“There were a number of challenges that maybe the ref could’ve nipped in the bud a little bit earlier and set a bit of a precedent. It is what it is, you’ve got to stand up to that and compete against it. But when guys come off injured it’s not great.”

The Verdict

Diallang Jaiyesimi has proven over the last few seasons that he can be a solid option for Charlton in League One and his experience and goal contributions at this level prove he is capable of being a regular feature for the side.

Whilst he might not be a guaranteed starter for them – new boss Ben Garner has only selected him for a start in the third tier on one occasion this season – he could be valuable for them as an option if needed in terms of rotation or if any of the main players in the team need to be rested.

Jaiyesimi certainly has a place in this squad, even if it is more of a bit-part role right now. It will be a blow then to see him hobble off injured and considering his creativity and ability to create chances and get on the scoresheet, the Addicks will not be happy to see him potentially miss out on minutes of action.

Hopefully then, as Scott Marshall says, it is more of a precaution than anything else and the injury is not too bad.