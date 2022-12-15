Charlton Athletic figure outlines potential return dates for injured duo

Interim Charlton Athletic manager Anthony Hayes has revealed that striker Miles Leaburn and defender Terell Thomas should return from injury in the next two weeks.

Leaburn enjoyed an encouraging start to season with the Addicks, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 19-year-old has not featured for the League One side since October after suffering Ankle Ligament damage, although it seems he could be in contention for next week’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton.

Thomas meanwhile, returned to Charlton on a free transfer in September, and managed five appearances and one goal for the club, before suffering an injury that has kept him out since early November.

However, the 27-year-old is apparently in line to return to action, when the Addicks host Peterborough on Boxing Day.

Providing an update on the pair ahead of his side’s clash with Bristol Rovers on Saturday, Hayes told Charlton’s official website: “Miles and Terell are the two closest. “I think for both Saturday will be too close.

“I think Miles realistically could return against Brighton, I think that is definitely achievable. Terell is probably Peterborough. They are the two closest ones.”

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Charlton persuasion.

Injuries have badly hampered the Addicks recently, contributing to a poor run of form that has seen them slide down the table, and cost Ben Garner his job as manager.

In Leaburn and Thomas however, they have two solid options at both ends of the pitch, who ought to be capable of helping the club to produce more positive results going forward.

That could be vital as they look to avoid the unthinkable prospect of a drop into League Two, meaning this has to be seen as welcome news by everyone around The Valley.