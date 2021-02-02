Charlton Athletic figure launches bid to become manager at EFL side

Charlton u23 coach Jason Euell has applied for the vacant AFC Wimbledon managerial post as the League One Dons continue to search for Glyn Hodges’ successor.

The Plough Lane-based outfit has struggled for form in recent weeks and they currently sit 21st in the third-tier table after losing to MK Dons last time out.

Indeed, that was the final straw for Hodges and now a new manager is needed, with Euell applying to be in charge of a side he once played for, as per The South London Press.

The former Premier League player is currently at Charlton where he leads the coaching of the development side and can be proud of some of the products that have come through at The Valley of late.

Certainly, if he took the full-time role at AFC Wimbledon he’d be looking to use those skills as he bids to help the Dons up the table.

The Verdict

Getting the right manager in the hotseat at Plough Lane is crucial for the club.

It’s an exciting opportunity. AFC Wimbledon have their new ground now and will be looking to use that as a catalyst to spring up the leagues, but they need results quickly this season.

Euell, or whoever comes in, will be expected to achieve that first and foremost.