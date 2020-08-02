Charlton Athletic favourite sends emotional message to fans

Midfielder Josh Cullen has sent an emotional farewell message to Charlton Athletic and their fans after his time with the club finally comes to an end.

Cullen will return to parent club West Ham United after spending two seasons on loan at The Valley in what were very eventful seasons – winning promotion to the second tier before being agonisingly relegated on the final day this time around.

Taking to Instagram and writing alongside a photograph of himself in red, the 24-year-old said: “Despite the season not ending how we wanted it to, it was a pleasure to pull on the @cafcofficial shirt over the past 2 seasons. A big thanks to everyone at the club for their hard work and the fans for the support along the way. I wish the club all the best in the future.”

Over his two loan spells with Lee Bowyer’s side, Cullen wracked up 66 appearances, netting twice and assisting a further eight goals, becoming a crucial cog in the club’s success and near-survival respectively.

He in ends his time in South London with the club in a perilous position off the pitch.

The ownership of the Addicks is continuing to cause a huge headache as East Street Investments, headed by Tahnoon Nimer, look to relinquish control before the start of next season – but the EFL insist that no evidence of a sale has been produced to a high enough standard.

Fears are starting to creep in that they could now face a similar fate to Bury and be kicked out of the Football League entirely if things are not solved soon.

The verdict

Cullen has been outstanding for Charlton over the last two seasons but there is no doubt now that he is too good for them.

Last season showed that he has the ability to be one of the top midfielders in the Championship, if not higher, so the chances of him continuing in League One with The Addicks were always going to be very slim.