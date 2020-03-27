Charlton Athletic fans will surely be growing sick of key figure’s online pandering

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Thursday night saw yet another allegation emerge from Charlton majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer against former chairman Matt Southall.

The duo first clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where Nimer accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case as well.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Charlton goal in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who scored their first goal in 2019/20 against Blackburn? Lyle Taylor Ben Purrington Naby Sarr Macauley Bonne

Now, more claims have emerged on Nimer’s Instagram account, stating that Southall tried to pass off personal debts owed to businessman and former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, onto the club.

Off course, these actions from Southall are disgraceful (if they are true) but surely Charlton fans will be growing tired of Nimer in this whole saga too.

Obviously, the Syrian businessman has not done enough for the fans to completely turn on him like Southall has. He has, after all, been saying all the right things so far and is the one with all the money.

But this constant pandering and sucking up to the fans will surely be growing tiresome for many of The Valley regulars.

His words have been effective so far but now is the time for actions.

Nimer is still yet to prove to the EFL that he categorically has the funds necessary to competently run the club and until that is done, it is time for him to put the online point scoring to one side.

Southall has seemingly completely disgraced himself. But just because Nimer is his rival in this clash does not mean that he is necessarily a saint.

It is about time he was held to account over what he does rather than what he has to say on social media.