Charlton Athletic fans must beware of showing blind faith: comment

For Charlton Athletic fans, this is a time of panic for more than the obvious global reasons playing havoc with absolutely everything at the moment.

Football has been suspended until April 3 but for the Addicks their problems are more widespread with a civil war continuing away from the pitch between club chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

There were huge levels of excitement towards the end of 2019 when the much-maligned Roland Duchatelet revealed that he had agreed to sell the club, with a consortium named East Street Investments those to take control.

Bank-rolled by Nimer, Southall was placed in charge as chairman when the deal was finally completed in early 2020 but an underwhelming January transfer window left a sour taste in the mouths of some fans and suspicions began to grow amongst others.

Then, just over a week ago, it all kicked off. Taking to Instagram, Nimer revealed he was withdrawing his investment from the club, blaming Southall for using the club’s money for his own lifestyle.

The chairman responded, disputing all of the Syrian’s claims, before announcing that Nimer had resigned from his role as a director at The Valley.

Next in the saga, a nasty clash between Southall and a host of popular club figures acting on behalf of the majority shareholder. Rumours emerged that player liason officer Tracey Leaburn and club journalist Olly Groome had both been sacked after the dispute, during which the police were called.

For many supporters, this confirmed which side was the right side of history.

If people such as Leaburn and Groome, who have been dubbed as ‘Charlton through and through’, were on the side of Nimer then Southall must be the bad guy in this situation – which is understandable.

However, Charlton fans must beware of blind faith in this saga.

Whilst Nimer has been saying all of the right things so far, his actions will speak much louder than his words – and so far it has been all talk.

In his latest statement he promised to remove Southall as chairman by the end of the week, as well as once again stating his intent to work hard and turn things around for The Addicks.

It was met with such comments from Charlton fans as; ‘Tahnoon Nimer’s red and white army’, ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you so much’, ‘We are all behind you SIR 🔴⚪️❤️’.

Now, Nimer may well come good and become one of the stand-out owners in British football.

But considering the man is still yet to show proof of his funds to the EFL by all accounts, it seems like many Charlton fans are recklessly throwing their hopes onto a man who, so far, has only talked a good game.

And let’s not forget that Southall did that in the early stages of his time too. It means next to nothing in football.