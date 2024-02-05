This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the January transfer window now behind us, if clubs want to strengthen their squads further, they must do so in the free-agent market.

Luckily for a number of sides needing additional firepower up top, a very experienced forward became available on a free transfer very recently.

Indeed, a few days ago, Stoke City announced that themselves and Dwight Gayle had mutually agreed to terminate the player's contract at the club, freeing him up to move elsewhere.

Charlton Athletic among sides chasing Dwight Gayle

In light of the above news, it emerged that a number of EFL sides are keen on bringing Gayle to their club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a host of Championship and League One sides have shown an interest in the 34-year-old.

In the Championship, this includes sides such as Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, whilst in the third tier, Romano mentions Charlton Athletic, Barnsley and Derby County.

Focusing specifically on the Charlton Athletic links, we wanted to find out what supporters of the Addicks thought about potentially making a move for Gayle.

To help us do this, we spoke to FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on the reports.

It would be fair to say it is not a potential move he is tremendously excited about.

"Dwight Gayle, bit of a blast from the past," Ben told FLW.

"It's not exactly something that would appeal greatly to me.

"I saw a lot of the other clubs that were linked to him and they were a lot bigger, so, I think the wage packet that he would command or even ask for is probably outside of our remit.

"We brought in Ladapo in the window - I know there was talk we were looking at another one [a forward] - but I don't think Dwight Gayle is necessarily the kind of player we need.

"He's quite similar to Alfie May in terms of his size and stature, and I think if we brought in someone it would have to be a bit more of a physical striker to go alongside Aneke, Leaburn and Ladapo.

"I don't think it's realistically one that's going to happen for us and not one I'm necessarily that interested in.

"He's not done a whole lot in the last few years and I imagine his wage outlay would be rather significant."

Gayle may be out of Charlton's reach

Our fan pundit may be right when he says that Gayle's financial package, having been playing in the Championship of late, could put him out of reach of Charlton Athletic this month.

Furthermore, with Championship sides in Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday reportedly keen, there are arguably better moves for him right now, too, even putting finances aside.

As such, it does seem as though this may be a deal that Charlton miss out on, with significant competition even in their own division.

Fortunately, as our fan pundit explained, it is not exactly a disaster, with the club already having plenty of similar options to Gayle in the striking department.