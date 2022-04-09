Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies two youngsters at the club with Premier League potential

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have produced a lot of players for clubs in higher places than them in English football in recent years.

Most recently, Mason Burstow was picked up by Chelsea in the January transfer window and the 18-year-old’s move could inspire the upcoming generation to make a push for first team involvement next season.

The Addicks are edging towards a very important summer transfer window to improve on a disappointing 2021/22 campaign and there may be opportunities for younger players to stake a claim.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming has identified two players that he can see following in Burstow’s footsteps in the coming years.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “There are a couple of names, Deji Elerewe was one at the start of the season, who I perhaps would’ve earmarked to make the next big jump.

“Before we offered him his first professional contract, he was linked with the likes of West Ham.

“He came into the team and made a couple of appearances, but has had a couple of injuries so hasn’t built on that momentum, not making too many appearances in the first team, so, maybe I wouldn’t say him at the minute.

“Although, I’m hopeful next season he can get a bit more game time.

“If it’s not him, perhaps Daniel Kanu, who’s been scoring a lot of goals for the U23s up front as well.

“I think he’s someone who’s come on and made an appearance off the bench, and perhaps someone, if we don’t get Mason Burstow back next season, who could be making the move up and playing a bigger role in the first team.

“Maybe it’ll be one of these two, Deji Elerewe, a centre back, or Daniel Kanu, up front, it would be these two that I’d earmark to be making a jump in the next couple of years.”