This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic host newly-promoted Leyton Orient at The Valley on the opening day of the League One season on Saturday.

It was a disappointing campaign for the Addicks last season as they finished 10th in the table, but optimism is high at the club after an impressive summer of recruitment.

Dean Holden has brought in Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie May, Tayo Edun, Terry Taylor and Panutche Camara so far this summer and there could be more to come before the closure of the transfer window after the takeover by SE7 Partners was confirmed.

Charlton will be without influential winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi after he returned to Crystal Palace at the end of his loan spell, while the likes of Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Ryan Inniss and Albie Morgan have also departed, but Holden looks to be building a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

The O's enjoyed an outstanding season as they won the League Two title last term, securing a return to the third tier for the first time since 2015.

Richie Wellens has been active in the market this summer, with Max Sanders, Dan Agyei, Ethan Galbraith, Sam Howes, Joe Pigott, Idris El Mizouni and Sol Brynn arriving at Brisbane Road, although Orient have lost some key players, such as Lawrence Vigouroux and Paul Smyth.

Which Leyton Orient players should Charlton Athletic watch out for?

FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming says that the two Orient players he is most fearful of are midfielder El Mizouni and striker Pigott.

El Mizouni spent last season on loan with the O's from Ipswich Town, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, and the club fought off competition from Charlton, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers to bring the 22-year-old back this summer.

Pigott joined Orient on a free transfer after his release by the Tractor Boys.

The 29-year-old, who began his career with the Addicks, spent last season on loan with Portsmouth, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 44 appearances, although he struggled to nail down a regular starting place at Fratton Park.

Ben believes Charlton should be wary of Pigott on his return to his former club and says that El Mizouni could also cause problems.

"One of the players I'm most fearful of is Idris El Mizouni, he had a great season with them last season and is back on loan there," Ben told FLW.

"There are rumours that Charlton were in for him, but he's obviously chosen to go back to Leyton Orient and often players that we were linked with end up playing very well against us.

"I remember there was a few links with us and Cole Stockton over the last couple of years and then whenever we played Morecambe, he always seemed to have a good game.

"Potentially Joe Pigott, coming back to Charlton after a few unsuccessful years at Ipswich.

"He never quite made the jump at Charlton when he was with us when he was younger, but he's gone on to do pretty good things.

"Our defence had a few suspect performances against Aberdeen in our last friendly, so if we haven't patched up those slight defensive worries, then he could take advantage."

Will Charlton Athletic beat Leyton Orient?

The Addicks certainly go into the game as favourites.

Many are tipping Charlton to challenge towards the top of the division in the upcoming campaign and a home game against a newly-promoted side is an excellent chance to get their season off to a strong start, although it will be a tough test as Orient will likely be competitive in the third tier.

The O's do have some talented players in their squad and Ben is right that El Mizouni and Pigott will be a threat to the Addicks.

Orient will be keen to get off to a positive start on their League One return, but Charlton should have enough to come away with all three points from this one.