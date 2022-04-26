Charlton Athletic fan pundit identifies 23-year-old as club’s flop of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have significantly underperformed this season to be solely battling for a 12th placed finish in League One ahead of the final game of the season.

The club’s summer recruitment looked promising on paper, but with the majority of it taking place in the final week of the window, they put themselves at a huge disadvantage compared to the rest of the promotion chasing pack.

There are many candidates for the flop of the season, with the likes of Harry Arter and Charlie Kirk not living up to expectations, but FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming, has gone for someone who, like Arter, embarked on their second spell at The Valley this season.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I think it would have to be Jonathan Leko, he was a really good player for us for about six months at the start of the 2019/20 season.

“Unfortunately, he had a really bad injury and had to get recalled, but in the Championship for those six months, he was a really good player, playing up alongside Lyle Taylor.

“I thought when he was brought back on loan for the season, that it could really work out for him, either upfront or on the wing.

“But he’s really struggled to make an impact when he plays, he seems like he’s really not suited to the upfront position, and when he’s put out wide, he has looked better but I think the change of formation has really not helped him.

“He’s someone that I think we all had high hopes for, and thought could really be a great option with his pace, but he’s flattered to deceive for basically the entirety of the season.”