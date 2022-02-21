Charlton Athletic fan pundit delivers his verdict on Johnnie Jackson team tweak involving Ben Purrington

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Akin Famewo has been dropped and replaced by Ben Purrington at left centre back at Charlton Athletic in recent weeks.

Purrington has been a reliable left back or left wing back for the club in recent years and has not produced his best form in an unfamiliar position.

Famewo has been a shining light of back-to-back below par seasons for Charlton since relegation from the Championship, and the Norwich City loanee has been one of the club’s most consistent performers since Johnnie Jackson took the reins in late October.

However, all the credit Famewo has built up in that time seemed to be thrown away when he made an error that led to a goal in a 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on 8th February.

The 23-year-old was nowhere in the following loss at Wigan Athletic and benched against Oxford at the weekend while Purrington struggled to convince out of position.

Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming is baffled by Jackson’s selection in that department and sees Purrington as a left wing back who can contribute in the final third.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I don’t think Ben Purrington had one of his greatest games (in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Oxford United).

“It’s a difficult one to analyse because when Jackson first came in he was someone who came back into the fold and really excelled playing in the left wing back role and getting forward.

“I think that’s where his strengths lie, seeing him back in this left centre back position, it’s clear it hasn’t worked, it was an odd decision given Famewo and Lavelle, who are far better out and out defenders, were on the bench, especially given Famewo is naturally left footed.

“He didn’t have a great game, but it also speaks to a larger problem, which is Jackson’s selections at times have been really purplexing, and the fact that he (Purrington) ended up playing left centre back, despite three fit centre backs on the bench (Jason Pearce also), doesn’t really make a lot of sense to me.”