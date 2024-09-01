Charlton Athletic may not be as famous as they once were, having languished in League One for a few seasons, but they do have a few supporters who are well-known.

The Addicks have a strong fanbase, which admittedly is usually most evident during periods of success on the pitch for the club, and a few of their fans are famous celebrities.

From an Olympic gold medal winning athlete to a radio presenter, Charlton have a few supporters who could be recognised if they attend The Valley on a matchday for their work away from football.

There are, of course, a number of footballers who have a soft spot for the club, having played for Charlton, but in this list, let's take a look at a few celebrities outside of football who are supporters of the Addicks.

Björn Borg

Swedish former tennis player Björn Borg, who won both Wimbledon and the French Open multiple times during his career, is also a Charlton fan.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo in 2007, he explained the reason why he is a supporter of the Addicks.

"My father and grandfather both supported them all their lives," said Borg.

"So I didn't really have a choice!"

Dame Kelly Holmes

Olympic gold medal winner Dame Kelly Holmes, who won both the 800m and 1500m at Athens 2004, is a Charlton supporter.

After her Olympic success, she appeared on the pitch at The Valley with her gold medals during the Addicks' time in the Premier League.

Sue Perkins

TV presenter Sue Perkins, who presented The Great British Bake Off on the BBC, supports Charlton Athletic.

In 2011, amid speculation that she was an Arsenal fan, Perkins uploaded a post on X to clarify that she was actually a fan of the Addicks, despite it being, as she put it, the spiritual home of disappointment.

Dave Berry

Radio presenter Dave Berry, who currently hosts the Absolute Radio Breakfast Show every weekday, is a supporter of the Addicks.

Berry is also an ambassador for the Charlton Athletic Community Trust, and uploaded a post to X recently after his namesake, Luke, scored the winning goal against Leyton Orient at The Valley.

Gemma Arterton

Actress Gemma Arterton, who featured as Strawberry Fields in James Bond Quantum of Solace in 2008, is also a Charlton Athletic fan.

In 2010, she revealed on Lorraine that her dad took her to The Valley when she was a child, and she seemed pleased when the host gifted her a Charlton home shirt.

Steve Davis

Snooker star Steve Davis, who dominated professional snooker during the 1980s and held the number one ranking for seven seasons in a row, is a Charlton supporter.

Davis won six world titles during his snooker career, and also appeared on the board of Leyton Orient despite being a fan of the Addicks for the majority of his life.

Alan White

Alan White, who was the lead drummer for Oasis between 1994 and 2005, is another celebrity supporter of the Addicks

While Noel and Liam Gallagher are both fans of Manchester City, White is a Charlton fan, and he will likely be enjoying life at the moment amid the Addicks' good form and the news that Oasis are getting back together.