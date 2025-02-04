Charlton Athletic failed to beat the transfer deadline to get a deal for Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette over the line.

This is according to the Sunderland Echo, who believes the Addicks nearly enjoyed an even better deadline day, having made some shrewd additions on the final day of the January transfer window.

Alex Gilbert arrived to provide some attacking firepower for Nathan Jones' side - and Tom McIntyre also made a loan move to The Valley.

It's safe to say that the latter hasn't enjoyed the best time at Portsmouth, and he was also criticised by Reading fans during his long spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but a step down to League One could provide the former Scotland youth international with the opportunity to shine.

It certainly wasn't Charlton's busiest window, but they have added a couple of players who could help them to push for a top-half place at the end of season, though it could have an even better deadline day for them.

Jewison Bennette sees Charlton Athletic move fall through

Costa Rica international Bennette had been linked with a move to Reading in the summer, and that was no surprise, with the winger only winning one appearance during the 2024/25 campaign at that point.

That sole appearance in the EFL Cup remains his only one of the season so far - and a winter move looked inevitable for the player - with this in mind.

Unfortunately, Bennette has been unable to assert himself as a key player for much of his time at the Stadium of Light, and an exit looked to be on the cards yesterday.

Jewison Bennette's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 21 Goals 2 Assists 2 (As of February 4th, 2025)

Charlton, who are currently in the League One promotion race, were hoping to get a loan deal over the line.

But they were unable to in time before the window closed - according to the Sunderland Echo - and that could see the player remain on Wearside for the remainder of the campaign.

Jewison Bennette could benefit from League One move

Bennette could still benefit from a move away from the Stadium of Light.

But it would be difficult to see the Black Cats releasing him now, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2026.

If they do release him though, Noel Hunt's Royals should be looking at the possibility of doing a deal for him.

Having sold a couple of players during the January window and released Dean Bouzanis, there may be room for Bennette to come in and make a real impact in Berkshire, with the Costa Rican likely to be a key player if he joined.

But he may only be keen to join when there's more financial stability at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.