Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones will have a big decision to make over the future of Zach Mitchell this summer.

Mitchell signed a new long-term contract at The Valley in November, and Jones was full of praise for the young defender in an interview at the time via the official club website.

"Zach has really impressed me since day one of pre-season," Jones said.

"He's been very close to starting league games, and he has that real versatility.

"He's someone that has come through the academy which we're delighted with and we feel he can make a big impact for Charlton Athletic."

The 20-year-old made seven appearances in all competitions for the Addicks during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, before he was sent on loan to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone in January.

His performances north of the border suggest that Jones will have a big decision to make over his future this summer, as there is a case to be made that he is ready for first-team action in SE7 next season.

Mitchell has impressed for St Johnstone

It is unlikely that many St Johnstone supporters would have been overly excited when they signed a relatively inexperienced player on loan to bolster their defence in the midst of a relegation battle, but it has proven to be an inspired piece of business.

The Saints have only lost one of the six games that Mitchell has started in all competitions, with the youngster having contributed to four clean sheets, helping his side reach the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last month and beat Champions-elect Celtic 1-0 at the weekend.

Despite their improved run of form since Mitchell's introduction to the starting lineup, St Johnstone are still rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, but the Charlton academy graduate has managed to positively impact a struggling team.

Charlton signed Josh Edwards from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic last summer, and he has been a regular starter at left-back for the Addicks this season, so it would be difficult to argue that Mitchell is not ready for an opportunity in the first-team based on the evidence that he is impressing in the top flight in Scotland.

Mitchell could save Charlton money this summer

Portsmouth defender Tom McIntyre is set to return to Fratton Park at the end of his loan spell at Charlton this summer, so the Addicks will need at least one new central defender to ensure they have enough depth in that position next season.

There is also a risk that Kayne Ramsay and Lloyd Jones could attract interest from clubs in higher divisions during the upcoming transfer window, especially if Charlton fail to win promotion back to the Championship this term, which makes it even more likely that the club will need to add to their options at the back ahead of the 2025/26 season.

However, with Mitchell tied down to a long-term contract, Charlton have a ready-made replacement for McIntyre, and could even have a player who is capable of becoming a regular starter if necessary, which would save the club money that might otherwise have needed to be spent on a new centre-back in the summer.

Zach Mitchell's League One stats for Charlton (Transfermarkt) Appearances Starts Minutes played 7 2 223

Nathan Jones has a big decision to make over whether to make Mitchell part of his first-team squad for next season, but considering his impact at St Johnstone, and the fact he has the physical attributes to thrive in Jones' system, the Welshman does not have too much to be concerned about if he does put his faith in the youngster.