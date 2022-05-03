Charlton Athletic eyeing up 50-year-old as potential Johnnie Jackson replacement

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is on the shortlist to become Charlton Athletic‘s new manager, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

The Addicks are without a manager following Thomas Sandgaard’s decision to part company with Johnnie Jackson, whose contract has not been extended following the club’s 13th-placed finish in League One in the 2021-22 season.

With the South London Press reporting that Jackson’s contract would have been automatically extended if they finished in the top eight of the second tier, Sandgaard was free to part company with the ex-Charlton midfielder, and the search for his replacement is now underway.

And former Northern Ireland international Lennon is said to be on Sandgaard’s list of candidates, even though he’s currently in a job over in Cyprus with Omonoia Nicosia.

Lennon’s managerial career is best known for his first stint at Celtic, where he won three Scottish Premiership titles in a row before departing the Hoops.

He was less-than successful at Bolton Wanderers between 2014 and 2016, leaving the Trotters bottom of the Championship in March 2016 before his sacking, and since then he had a two-and-a-half year stint at Hibernian and then returned to Celtic for two years between 2019 and 2021.

The Verdict

This is a surprise twist considering some of the managers that are currently out of work and who perhaps fit Charlton better on paper.

Lennon’s only stint in England wasn’t exactly a successful one with Bolton, and his record in general is perhaps skewed by the fact that Celtic didn’t have much competition for a lot of the time he was manager there.

What we do know about Lennon though is that he will take no prisoners and he will command respect – and anyone that doesn’t give him it will probably be out of the door.

He would probably not be high up on many supporter shortlists though for the job, so Sandgaard may want to consider public opinion before making any moves.