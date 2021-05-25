Charlton Athletic eyeing transfer move for 28-y/o Portsmouth ace amidst contract uncertainty

Charlton Athletic are said to be keen on making a move to sign Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray this summer, with the South London Press reporting that the 28-year-old is on the club’s list of summer targets.

The Scottish shot stopper was in arguably the form of his career for Pompey this term and kept 15 clean sheets in the league as the South Coast outfit narrowly missed out on a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

However despite his brilliant form for Danny Cowley’s men, the experienced keeper is set to be out of contract come the end of June, with Portsmouth holding the option to extend his deal by a further year should they choose to do so.

Taking up that option is said to be a costly measure for the club to undertake, with the player’s wages set to be given an increase if that clause is met, which is something that Pompey may be reluctant to do as they look to cut costs this summer.

What club do these 21 former Charlton Athletic players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 1. Karlan Grant Huddersfield Town Wolves Aston Villa West Brom

The reigning player of the year is now considering his options and could well be a good alternative for the Addicks if Ben Amos departs the Valley next month.

The Verdict

MacGillivray is a goalkeeper that every manager worth their salt in League One will be looking at this summer as he has been superb for Pompey in recent months.

Charlton could do a lot worse than bringing in the 28-year-old and in the process of doing so, they would de-strengthen a club who will most likely challenge them for promotion again next year.

The opportunity to get a player of such high quality for next to nothing doesn’t come around often and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Nigel Adkins sanctions a move for the Portsmouth man.

A lot will depend on the future of Amos but Charlton fans will be able to sit tight in the knowledge that the club are already putting plans in place to secure his successor, if the former Manchester United man chooses to leave.