Charlton Athletic eyeing move for 28-year-old

Charlton Athletic are interested in a deal for Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The Addicks have already added to their backline this summer with the additions of Eoghan O’Connell, Mandela Egbo, Steven Sessegnon and Joe Wollacott between the sticks.

The South Londoners are yet to replace the left footed option they had in the form of Akin Famewo, who has recently signed for Sheffield Wednesday, and Edwards is also right footed.

Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Deji Elerewe, who make up the rest of the central defensive contingent at The Valley, are all right footed so there could be an issue when it comes to balance in possession should Ben Garner bring Edwards in.

Nixon’s Patreon post stated: “Charlton are keen to sign Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards – if they can agree a fee.

“The League One outfit are looking for a commanding centre half and want to land the Liverpudlian.”

The 28-year-old has lots of experience in the EFL already under his belt, having previously played in the third and fourth tiers for Morecambe, Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool.

Charlton do seem to be very well-stocked in certain areas but less so in others, and it would be a small surprise to see another right footed centre back walk through the door.

The Verdict

Left footed centre backs are not essential, however with Garner looking to implement a possession-based style of play, bringing one in would certainly aid their attempts to play out from the back in the third tier.

Without a senior left back present at the club, links with other positions are slightly surprising when the priority for the next few weeks should be filling the left back berth.

Should someone like Ryan Inniss leave Charlton before the season starts, then a move for Edwards would make a greater deal of sense with his services required in the squad.

Edwards has scored eight goals in 76 appearances for Dundee United since arriving from Blackpool in the summer of 2020.