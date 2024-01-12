Highlights Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo on loan in January.

Charlton Athletic are interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Freddie Ladapo on loan in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 30-year-old is high up on the list of the Addicks' attacking targets this month.

Game time hard to come by for Ladapo at Ipswich this season

Ladapo joined Ipswich back in the summer of 2022, signing on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Rotherham United.

The striker then played an important role last season in helping the Tractor Boys win promotion from League One back to the Championship, in his first year with the club.

However, since that return to the second-tier this season, Ladapo has found himself rather on the fringes of Kieran McKenna's side.

Since the start of the campaign, the 30-year-old has 17 appearances in the Championship for Ipswich this season, although only two of those have been as a starter.

Freddie Ladapo Ipswich Town record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 22 4 1 2022/23 53 21 2 As of 12th January 2024

As a result, it seems as though he could now be on the move again, before the window closes on February 1st.

Charlton eyeing move for Ladapo

According to this latest update from Football Insider, Charlton are now interested in a loan move for Ladapo this month.

The League One side are apparently keen to strengthen their attacking options in the January window, with the Ipswich man said to feature high on their list of potential targets.

It was reported on Wednesday that Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was still considering a contract offer from Charlton, almost a week after the two clubs had agreed a fee for his sale.

That may suggest that Ladapo is seen as an alternative option by the Addicks, and with Ipswich themselves reportedly keen on a striker this month, he could fall even further down the pecking order, if he stays at Portman Road.

As things stand, there are 18 months remaining on Ladapo's contract with Ipswich, securing his future with the Tractor Boys until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Charlton already have one Ipswich Town loanee on their books this season in the form of midfielder Panutche Camara, who has been restricted to just a handful of appearances for the club due to injury.

Charlton clinging on in League One play-off race

While Ipswich are enjoying an impressive campaign chasing promotion from the Championship, Charlton are finding things tougher work in League One.

Michael Appleton's side have taken 30 points from 25 league games this season, meaning they are currently 13th in the table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Addicks are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Peterborough at The Valley.

Ladapo could be a useful signing for Charlton

If they are to complete a deal for Ladapo, this could prove to be a rather good piece of business for Charlton to get done.

The Addicks certainly look as though they will need to add a striker this month, if they are going to have any chance of closing the gap to the top three.

Given he is a proven goalscorer at this level, and three League One promotions on his CV, Ladapo could be a more than suitable option to fill that role.

As a result, if they are unable to complete a deal for someone such as Clarke-Harris as they continue to wait for his response to their contract offer, Ladapo could be a very sensible alternative for Charlton to target in the next few weeks.