Charlton Athletic eye double transfer swoop for Gillingham duo

Charlton Athletic are said to be keen on signing Gillingham duo Kyle Dempsey and Jack Tucker before next Tuesday’s transfer deadline, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

The Addicks are still very much seeking to add to their existing squad and it appears that both the Gills skipper and Tucker have both come up on their radar this summer.

Both players have been consistent performers during their respective stints at Priestfield and would be pretty hard to prise away from the Kent club at this point of the transfer window.

However Charlton have already proven in the past that they have the financial might to raid their league rivals, with Charlie Kirk having arrived from Crewe Alexandra for a significant fee.

Dempsey and Tucker are both likely to command good fees in the current market and it will now be up to the Addicks to prove that they can offer the Gills the type of money that they would want for two of their key men.

Meanwhile the South London club finally got up and running in the league yesterday as they beat Crewe 2-0 at the Valley.

The Verdict

This would be a great bit of business for Charlton and it would be interesting to see if the Gills would be willing to let two of their key players leave at this stage of the summer.

Nigel Adkins and co will have to be prepared to pay a premium to even get one in, let alone two, so this double deal won’t be a forgone conclusion by any means.

Their recruitment so far has been pretty shrewd, but this swoop would only serve to heighten expectations at the Valley moving forwards.

Now they have got a first victory under their belts, the pressure is now on to go on a winning run.