Charlton Athletic expected to announce signing of striker

Charlton are closing in on their first January signing – with Midtjylland striker Ronnie Schwartz expected to complete his move to The Valley next week, according to South London Press.

The experienced-frontman watched on from the stands as the Addicks beat South London rivals AFC Wimbledon earlier this month, and is set to have his move to England confirmed in the coming days once the January window has opened.

The South London Press previously reported that Schwartz came close to joining Charlton in the summer, but personal reasons saw the deal cancelled – with the 31-year-old staying in Denmark.

Schwartz was signed by Midtjylland in January, and would score six times in 16 games to help the Danish outfit lift their third Superliga title.

However, the striker hasn’t played a single minute this season and will move to London on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

It’s hard to look into Schwartz’s goalscoring record too much – with the most of his 100+ coming in the Danish league, which isn’t one of the strongest within Europe.

However, he brings a wealth of experience having made almost 300 appearances in senior football, and should provide good competition for Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington, who’ve both been in good form recently.

Bowyer will no doubt be looking for further signings over the next 30 days – with Charlton still well within the automatic promotion race – but this represents a good start for The Valley outfit.