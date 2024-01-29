Highlights Charlton Athletic are set to hold more talks with ex-Southampton manager Nathan Jones this week.

Charlton Athletic are set to hold further talks with ex-Southampton manager Nathan Jones this week, as reported by Richard Cawley.

The Addicks are on the lookout for their third manager of the season after sacking Michael Appleton last week.

Charlton began the campaign with Dean Holden in the dugout, but once the club’s takeover went through, they decided a change was needed.

Therefore, the arrival of Appleton came, but it was an appointment that never seemed to get going, as results and performances were never allied, and that quickly saw fans turn on the former Blackpool manager.

Once again, the League One side find themselves searching for a new manager midway through a transfer window.

Charlton Athletic manager latest

As whenever a manager loses his job, focus soon starts to turn on who could replace that person in the dugout.

The Charlton Athletic job hasn’t been any different, with a few names already being mentioned for the vacancy.

It was first revealed by talkSPORT, that Nathan Jones was an early contender for the vacancy at the Valley.

While it was mentioned about Lee Bowyer possibly returning to the club, but it has since been dismissed. But Richard Cawley has revealed that Jason Euell would be keen on a return to Charlton.

While ex-Millwall manager Gary Rowett has also cropped up on the potential list of managers Charlton might be targeting. The South London Press reported that Rowett is on the club’s radar, as he is out of work.

However, it seems Jones could be at the top of that list, as it’s been reported by Richard Cawley, that the former Southampton manager is set for further talks with the club this week.

Charlton Athletic’s league position

It has been another disappointing and frustrating campaign for Charlton Athletic this season.

The Addicks were hopeful under Holden, as they managed a decent season last season and there was expectation that they could finally bridge the gap to the top six.

However, that hasn’t been the case, with them now, in fact, embroiled in a relegation fight with 17 games of the season remaining.

League One table (As it stands January 29th) Teams PL GD PTS 17 Burton Albion 29 -13 32 18 Charlton Athletic 29 -2 31 19 Wycombe 28 -6 31 20 Port Vale 26 -11 30 21 Reading 28 -7 27 22 Cheltenham Town 27 -17 23 23 Carlisle United 29 -23 20 24 Fleetwood Town 28 -25 19

Charlton are currently occupying 18th place in League One, having collected 31 points from 29 games. They are four points clear of the relegation zone, while they are a staggering 18 behind sixth-place Stevenage.

The Addicks are back in action on Saturday as they welcome Derby County to the Valley, where they hope they will have a new manager in place.

Nathan Jones would be an impressive appointment for Charlton

Nathan Jones is obviously a manager who is trying to rebuild his reputation after a disastrous spell at Southampton.

Therefore, while it may not be ideal, dropping down to the Championship or League One might be his best chance of getting back into management.

Charlton have the foundations in place to have a very good squad in League One, but promotion is extremely unlikely this season, so whoever comes in, it needs to be about getting away from the bottom four and then looking ahead to next season.