Charlton Athletic will be looking to close the gap to the play-off places during the remainder of the season.

The Addicks' victory over Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday night put them back within reach of the top six with a game in hand on a few of the teams above them.

Nathan Jones has named the same starting lineup for each of the last six league outings, suggesting that he has settled on his preferred team, although the Welshman would no doubt be open to strengthening his squad before the end of the January transfer window.

Terry Taylor has joined Northampton Town until the end of the season and loanee Allan Campbell has been linked with a departure this month, so Charlton may be in the market for another midfielder to ensure that Jones has enough options in that area of the pitch.

One player who the Addicks could consider making a move for is Portsmouth midfielder Owen Moxon. The 27-year-old has had limited opportunities in the Championship this season, and he could prove to be a good addition if Charlton decide to try and agree a deal with Pompey.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how Charlton's starting lineup could look after the January transfer window has closed.

GK - Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Ashley Maynard-Brewer found himself behind Will Mannion in the pecking order at the start of the season, but he has been the first-choice ever since deputising for the latter while he was sidelined with an injury.

Jones was keen on bringing in another stopper during the summer, but it now seems as though he is happy with his current options for the time being.

RCB - Kayne Ramsay

Kayne Ramsay was one of Charlton's standout players at the start of the season, but he has only recently returned to training having been ruled out for a number of weeks with a knee injury.

Alex Mitchell has been playing on the right-hand side of the Addicks' back three in recent weeks, but once Ramsay returns to full fitness, his ability on the ball could make him a good option in that position, with Mitchell then able to come on to see games out when necessary.

CB - Lloyd Jones

Lloyd Jones has impressed at the heart of Charlton's defence this season, and his commitment to the cause was clear to see during the win at Bolton in midweek, with his goal setting the Addicks on the comeback trail.

Charlton are reportedly edging closer to agreeing a new deal with the 29-year-old, and they will hope that he can continue to be a leader at the back for the next few seasons.

LCB - Macaulay Gillesphey

Macaulay Gillesphey has faced criticism from some Charlton supporters this season, but he is the only left-footed centre-back in the squad, so he would likely be the best option on that side.

If Ramsay is tested on the right-hand side of defence at the expense of Mitchell, then there could be a decision to be made over who starts on the other side, but Gillesphey being left-footed may give him the edge.

RWB - Thierry Small

Despite being naturally left-footed, Thierry Small has been a revelation on the right-hand side for Charlton since his introduction to the starting lineup in that role.

Related Charlton Athletic: January and summer fears rise after Championship audition Charlton Athletic wing-back Thierry Small may be on the radar of other clubs after his performance against Preston North End.

The 20-year-old has provided a much-needed outlet out wide that was often lacking before Jones experimented with him in that position.

LWB - Josh Edwards

Summer signing Josh Edwards has made the left wing-back spot his own this season, which is part of the reason why Small has ended up on the opposite flank.

The hard-working Scotsman has shown promise during his debut season at The Valley, and his long throw has proven to be useful on a few occasions.

CM - Conor Coventry

Conor Coventry's performances may have gone under the radar this season, but he is an important figure in the middle of the pitch for Charlton.

His ability to regain possession and dictate the tempo is valuable in the Addicks' midfield, although his work may sometimes go unnoticed.

CM - Greg Docherty

Greg Docherty's recent upturn in form has been a contributing factor in Charlton's improved form of late.

The Addicks' captain has looked sharper since scoring a brace in the 5-0 win against Northampton last month. The 28-year-old revealed that he had been seeing a mindset coach after that game, and it seems to have had a positive impact.

CM - Owen Moxon

Luke Berry has been playing in the slightly more advanced midfield role in Charlton's settled side for the last six league games, but if the Addicks were able to sign Owen Moxon from Portsmouth this month, then that would give Jones a decision to make.

Owen Moxon's stats for Carlisle United (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 82 9 20

Moxon has the physical presence to be effective in Jones' team, while he showed that he could provide a creative output during his time at Carlise United before signing for Pompey.

ST - Tyreece Campbell

Pacy forward Tyreece Campbell has often been drifting onto the left wing during Charlton's recent run of form, which has worked given that Small is given more of a license to go forward on the right-hand side than Edwards is on the left.

The 21-year-old was an out-and-out winger before Jones' arrival, but he seems to be getting to grips with his new role having scored twice over the Christmas period.

ST - Miles Leaburn

Miles Leaburn has been the focal point up front for Charlton of late.

The promising young striker won the League One Player of the Month award for December after scoring four goals and assisting two in that period.

Charlton have the likes of Matty Godden and Chuks Aneke available to make an impact from the bench, and if they can add one or two more signings before the end of the transfer window, then they are in with a chance of reaching the play-offs at the end of the campaign.