Highlights Charlton Athletic is using the January transfer window to strengthen their squad for a potential push for the playoffs.

They have made permanent signings from West Ham United and Plymouth Argyle, along with potential loan signings.

The new strikers, Ladapo and Ikpeazu, bring different qualities to the team and can complement each other well, providing more options for the team's attacking lineup.

Charlton Athletic have already enjoyed a busy January transfer window with regards to incomings.

The Addicks haven’t won since the end of November and so they are currently wallowing in mid-table in League One.

This business is a chance for Michael Appleton to reinvigorate the squad as Charlton attempt a second-half of the season push for the playoffs.

Charlton’s January business

Charlton spent money on Alfie May and Terry Taylor in the summer with the former in particular proving to be a brilliant investment.

This time around, they have turned their attentions to West Ham United and Plymouth Argyle when it comes to permanent signings.

Conor Coventry, who was most recently on loan at Rotherham United, was bought for an undisclosed fee, which is believed to be in the region of £1 million.

Macaulay Gillesphey is the other player in question, with the centre-back leaving Plymouth Argyle due to a lack of playing time in Devon for “six-figure fee”.

Those are two of the January arrivals already confirmed, and the duo now in question are Freddie Ladapo and Uche Ikpeazu.

Ladapo and Gillesphey have the Argyle link in common, but their Home Park tenures didn’t cross over.

After departing Plymouth Argyle, Ladapo ended up at Rotherham but the same goes for him and Coventry in that they weren’t playing for the Millers at the same time.

The South London Press are reporting that the two strikers are having medicals at Charlton today, with Richard Cawley going on to say that “Ladapo is set to be a loan signing.”

This pairing will strengthen up their attacking cohort and take some responsibility off of May’s shoulders.

What Ladapo and Ikpeazu will bring to the table

Alfie May and Miles Leaburn are the two key strikers that Appleton has had at his disposal this season but the latter has had injury woes.

The Charlton club website wrote back in December that the 20-year-old “underwent successful surgery on his hamstring” and is “expected to miss up to five months.”

May meanwhile has been the shining light for the Addicks and indeed, in the whole of League One as well, as he and Barnsley’s Devante Cole lead the way with 16 apiece.

Ladapo knows all about League One having scored plenty of goals at that level, for Ipswich Town as well as the aforementioned duo of Rotherham and Argyle.

Freddie Ladapo's recent League One statistics, as per Transfermarkt Season Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 2018/19 Plymouth Argyle 45 18 3 3,711 2019/20 Rotherham United 31 14 1 1,858 2021/22 Rotherham United 31 11 3 2,072 2022/23 Ipswich Town 46 17 1 2,173

The man arriving from Ipswich brings a lot of quality to the table and can work well in and around May.

They are of a different profile and so can complement each other well under Appleton, and the same goes for Uche Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu may not have a goal record to his name that matches Ladapo, but once again, he brings something different to the table and so can provide a new option for Charlton as they attempt to work their way up the table.

His best season in front of goal came for Cambridge United in League Two, scoring 13 and assisting five in 40 outings.

At the Championship level, the Ugandan international contributed 10 goals in a season for Wycombe Wanderers and so he has proven that, in the right environment, he can make a difference.

As was the case at Cheltenham for May, there is far too much responsibility falling at his feet in the absence of Leaburn, so these two signings make a lot of sense.

Ladapo is the more likely of the two to be a consistent goal scorer whilst Ikpeazu can be a dominant presence, a facilitator perhaps.

Either way, both of them have plenty that can get The Valley faithful up off of their seats.