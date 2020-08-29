Charlton Athletic defender set for imminent exit to Championship club

Luton Town are set to sign Tom Lockyer on a three-year deal from Charlton Athletic, according to journalist Rich Crawley.

Lockyer was a key part of Charlton’s side last season, but in the end couldn’t help the club crawl away from the drop zone, as the Addicks were relegated back to League One.

The Addicks dropped into the third-tier of English football after a heavy defeat to Leeds United on the final day of the season at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old was in fine form at the start of the last campaign, and even chipped in with a couple of goals for Lee Bowyer’s side.

His aerial presence has always been a strong part of his game, and that has seen him earn a number of caps for Wales at international level.

Luton will be hoping that he can help sort their leaky defence out, with the Hatters only just staying in the division on the final day of the season last time around.

The Verdict

What a great signing this is for Luton, and with Lockyer coming into his prime years he will have been desperate to play Championship football so it works out well for both the player and the club.

It’s a big blow for Charlton and their preparations for the League One campaign, and with financial issues off the pitch it could well be difficult to get in an adequate replacement.

Lockyer did very well during his time at the Addicks, and now he will look to continue to make a name for himself in the Championship and potentially play at Euro 2021 with Wales.