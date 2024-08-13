Highlights Charlton's improved defence could lead to a successful season.

The Addicks have strengthened their defensive options this season.

Defender Lloyd Jones' goal highlights a focus on set-pieces for Charlton.

Charlton Athletic kept a clean sheet during their opening day victory over Wigan Athletic, and their defensive performances will be key if they are going to mount a promotion push this season.

The Addicks were disappointing in League One last season, and keeping just five clean sheets over the course of the campaign was one of the reasons they finished 16th in the third tier.

Saturday's 1-0 away win against Wigan Athletic gave Nathan Jones the perfect start to his first full season in charge of Charlton, and a first clean sheet of the campaign will also have delighted the manager.

However, Charlton also kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win on the opening day of last season, so they must ensure they keep their feet on the ground and build on Saturday's performance.

It does look as though the Addicks have put together a good group of defenders for the 2024/25 season, and they may still be in the market for another left-footed centre-back after former Luton Town defender Dan Potts was on trial during pre-season.

Charlton will be hoping to at least reach the play-offs for the first time since they were relegated from the Championship in 2020, and their defensive performances will be crucial as they attempt to do so.

Charlton's defence seems to have improved

Charlton released defenders Michael Hector and Terell Thomas at the end of last season, before goalkeeper Harry Isted joined Burton Albion this summer.

The Addicks have brought in goalkeeper Will Mannion from Cambridge United, centre-back Alex Mitchell from Millwall, and left wing-back Josh Edwards from Dunfermline Athletic during the current transfer window to bolster their defensive options. They also signed Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kayne Ramsay, and Thierry Small shortly before Jones was appointed manager in February.

Ramsay impressed at right wing-back on Saturday, making an incredible last-ditch challenge with the score at 0-0, while Tennai Watson also looked bright when he came off the bench.

On the other side, Edwards also made a potentially goal-saving intervention when he headed away a dangerous cross at the back post. Thierry Small, arguably Charlton's best wing-back last season, was not needed from the bench, showing the strength in depth the Addicks now have in that area of the pitch.

A back three of Mitchell, Lloyd Jones and Gillesphey looked solid for the majority of the game, while Mannion kept a clean sheet on his competitive debut between the sticks. Charlton are yet to sign another goalkeeper, after their moves to sign Asmir Begovic and Karl Hein failed, with the number one shirt still vacant.

According to FotMob, only 15 players made at least two blocks in League One on the opening day of the season and Mitchell, Jones and Edwards were three of them, highlighting the fact that Charlton's players seem more willing to put their bodies on the line than they were last season. Mitchell played most of the game with a bandage around his head after picking up an injury in the first half, again displaying a fighting spirit that was not present at times during the 2023/24 campaign.

2024/25 League One blocks per 90 (FotMob) Position Player Name Club Blocks = 1st Deji Oshilaja Mansfield Town 3 = 1st Krystian Bielik Birmingham City 3 = 3rd Alex Mitchell Charlton Athletic 2 = 3rd Josh Edwards Charlton Athletic 2 = 3rd Lloyd Jones Charlton Athletic 2

The Addicks now have several options across their defence, and with another goalkeeper and potentially a left-sided centre-back still to arrive, they could be in very good shape after the transfer deadline has passed.

Charlton's defenders could also make a difference in the opposition's box

Defender Lloyd Jones scored the winning goal against Wigan on Saturday with an accomplished finish at the far post, following a long ball that came in after a set-piece was recycled.

Charlton scored the fewest number of goals from set-pieces in League One last season, which is something Nathan Jones feels can change with the likes of Lloyd Jones in the side.

The Welshman discussed the issue in an interview with the club's social media team after the game.

"He [Lloyd Jones] only played four games for me last year because he was injured, but he did score in those games," said Nathan Jones.

"He was the only centre-half to score for me, so I am delighted with that, and I want him to score. I want him to be aggressive, I want us to create and set-plays to be a big thing for us, and today it's won us the game, so brilliant."

Edwards' set-piece delivery looked excellent during his debut on Saturday, and with Lloyd Jones and Mitchell in the side, that could lead to more attacking contributions from defenders throughout the campaign.

It will be interesting to see how well Charlton can do this season, but if the Wigan game is anything to go by, their new-look defence will play a big part in anything they do achieve.