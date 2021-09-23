Charlton Athletic dealt fresh blow ahead of Portsmouth clash

Conor Washington was withdrawn at half time on Tuesday evening against Gillingham, with London News Online confirming that the 29-year-old is now a concern going into Charlton’s home tie against Portsmouth this weekend.

The Addicks, who have accumulated a mere five points from their opening eight games, took the lead in the 18th minute against The Gills, thanks to Elliot Lee, before a Ben Purrington own goal restored parity in the 56th minute.

A draw leaves The Addicks a point from safety, and whilst it is still early in the season, it has not been the best start for a club with eyes on promotion.

In what was a promising first half display from the Northern Irish international, he sustained an impact injury and he was subsequently replaced at the break.

“He has got kicked,” said Addicks manager Nigel Adkins to London News Online. “His ankle has swollen up and he’s on crutches at the moment. Hopefully it’s just a kick and when the swelling goes down it will subside. It’s all it appears to be – a heavy kick to his ankle.”

The verdict

Washington is a relentless worker out of possession, with the pace to cause defences all sorts of problems.

He offers a different sort of service to Charlton’s front men, and for the sake of the team, they will be hoping that Washington will not be sidelined for too long.

Taking into account Adkin’s description of the injury, it does not seem too worrying, as it appears to be an impact injury, and whilst being on crutches usually indicates that a bad injury has been picked up, this does not seem the case in this scenario.

Charlton find themselves in an unfavourable relegation spot, and Adkins will want a fully fit squad to get him out of the mess they are in.