Charlton Athletic deal Sheffield Wednesday blow in striker transfer pursuit

Eager to turn last season’s League One play-off disappointment into fuel for the upcoming campaign, Sheffield Wednesday will be striving for automatic promotion.

Darren Moore will be looking to bolster the competition levels within his squad during what will be their second attempt of trying to secure a Championship return.

One player who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough is Jayden Stockley, with the powerful forward netting 20 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, an update from London News Online has claimed that Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard is not interested in selling the forward this summer.

Joining the Addicks last summer from Preston North End, with there being interest at the time from Wednesday, Stockley still has two years left on his current deal at The Valley.

The verdict

A strong and physical presence in the Charlton frontline, Stockley has managed to cause havoc at times for League One defences and it is clear to see why Moore is once again interested in him.

But ultimately, it would appear to be a difficult move for the Owls to complete, given Sandgaard’s desire not to sell, and the fact he still has another two years left on his contract.

Undoubtedly a player that would bolster Moore’s attacking options, with Wednesday seemingly looking to add to their forward options, it will be interesting to see if they do loge any sort of an attempt.

Stockley is likely to be one name from several options that the Owls are considering, and whilst this is likely to come as a blow, there will be plenty more options with the required levels of quality.